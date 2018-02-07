Reporting to the Executive Director of Development in the Division of University Relations with a dotted line to the Dean of the School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation, the Assistant Dean of Development is the chief development officer for the School. Carrying a portfolio of 100+ prospects and current donors, s/he will secure principal gifts, major gifts and corporate and foundation gifts that support the Dean’s priorities for the School. The Assistant Dean is responsible for developing and implementing prospect strategies from identification through cultivation, solicitation and stewardship, meeting annual fiscal year fundraising goals and other metrics including visits and solicitations. S/he will also coordinate volunteer committee agendas and activities and provide development support and counsel to the Dean of the College and to the academic and volunteer leadership. The Assistant Dean supervises a Development Coordinator.

The position requires the availability to work evenings and weekends.

Significant travel is required (60-70% of time with 20-30% out of the immediate area).

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education (include licenses, certifications, etc.):

Bachelor’s degree.

Experience:

A minimum of 6 years of progressively responsible development/fundraising experience with a successful track record of closing six-figure gifts with individuals, corporations and foundations and identifying and building constituencies for support.

Experience planning and executing campaigns and alumni outreach programs.

Management/supervisory experience.

Experience working with and leading volunteers.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Knowledgeable about best practices in the advancement field.

Must be an energetic and organized self-starter who is capable both of working independently and in a team environment.

Must be a strong writer with the ability to develop and write proposals.

Must have outstanding communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to work collaboratively across the university for the enhancement of the donor experience.

Must have an appreciation for the academic experience and activities of a major research university.

Ability to understand the mission, values and goals of the School and effectively communicate them to varied audiences.