Reporting to the Executive Director of Development and the Dean of the iSchool, the Director of Development is the iSchool’s chief development officer, responsible for building a comprehensive school-based fund raising and alumni relations program to support the Dean’s priorities.

The Director of Development is responsible for planning, implementing, and managing focused strategies for the iSchool’s major, leadership, and planned gift prospects. S/he must be able to work collaboratively and coordinate all fundraising activity in cooperation with university-wide partners and the Division of University Relations (UR) while also enhancing the iSchool’s alumni relations program. Duties include the following: plan and coordinate face-to-face visits annually with current and prospective donors who are alumni and friends with a goal of raising $1 million annually in current and endowed gifts; plan and implement a corporate relations program in collaboration with UR’s Director of Corporate Relations; work with the UR annual fund team to build a pipeline of giving; and oversee donor relations and stewardship activities for iSchool donors in collaboration with the UR Office of Donor Relations and Stewardship. The Director of Development also manages alumni relations responsibilities for the iSchool.

The Director of Development will be an especially entrepreneurial and strategic fundraiser with a proven track record in advancing prospect relationships, developing a pipeline, and closing major gifts. S/he should be experienced in setting and exceeding goals and objectives in a fast-paced environment, preferably within a research university, and be comfortable working complex evolving relationships and priorities.

Must be able to travel 50% of time both locally and nationally. Must be able to work evenings and weekends as necessary.