Staff Assistants needed for After School and Enrichment programs located at Sidwell Friends School’s Bethesda campus for the 17-18 school year.

We are looking for energetic and flexible people who enjoy working with children ages 4-10. You will be actively engaging children with crafts, games, projects, and other activities. As well, you will be supervising both indoor and outdoor sports, helping with homework, and overall, creating a positive educational environment in which our children can thrive. After School and Enrichment Staff Assistants support the organization and implementation of both the After School program and the Enrichment Program.

Hours: 2:45 - 6:00 P.M. & Tuesdays 1:30 - 6:00 P.M. Flexible days/hours. Pay is hourly based on experience.

Requirements: Must be at least 21 and have experience supervising children preferably in a camp or after school setting. Seeking motivated, organized and upbeat individuals who readily take initiative to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for all people. Staff looking to continue to work during the summer may be able to work after care in summer programs on either campuses.

How to apply: Our after care program is licensed by the State of Maryland and there is paperwork and background checks that must be completed. The initial step is to complete the online Sidwell Friends Employment Application.