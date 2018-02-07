Who We Are

"The advancement of science should be the chief concern of a nation that would conserve and increase the welfare of its people."

-James McKeen Cattell, former AAAS President and Editor of Science

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to advancing science for the benefit of all people. For over a century, AAAS has been a force for science, from helping to establish science as a credible field in the 19th century to using satellite imaging technology to document human rights abuses in 2007. We are recognized as the world’s largest general scientific society and the proud publisher of the Science family of journals. Past presidents have included astronomer Edward Charles Pickering, anthropologist Margaret Mead, and biologist Stephen Jay Gould. Our mission is centered on the belief that STEM research and education can help solve many of the challenges the world faces today.

AAAS is a culture steeped in history, but adaptive to change and new ideas. We recognize the hard work of our employees and encourage the development of our staff. Our colleagues represent an array of expertise from scholarly publishing to digital marketing, educational research to government relations, all with a shared focus on mission. At AAAS, you are part of a talented team, dedicated to advancing science and serving society.

Work With US

We have an exciting full-time opportunity for a Program Associate, Research Competitiveness Program (RCP) in our Washington, DC office. The Program Associate will collaborate on implementing peer-review of proposals to U.S. and international STEM funding competitions. This role will also require varying degrees of budget and logistical planning for each individual project.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Contribute to the development of proposal review processes, budgets, and timelines; communicates project outcomes to funders as appropriate

Communicate with panelists, reviewers, and other outside parties as needed to support project implementation and completion; may on occasion communicate with funders

Identify and recruits reviewers and panelists for proposal review projects; participates in blocking proposals

Monitor budgets, work plans, and contracts; may contribute to the development of budgets, work plans, and contracts as needed.

Compile and maintain datasets relevant to project implementation and impact assessment ,such as data on reviewers, monitoring and evaluation, and applicants

Write reports communicating proposal review outcomes and recommendations to funders; provides second edits of reviews and reports developed by RCP colleagues.

Contribute background research to and may write elements of proposals and concept papers for new funding

Maintain ethical standards and the integrity of RCP and AAAS processes

Oversee aspects of logistics and administration for off-site project activities (e.g. workshops, site visits, and conference implementation); may attend off-site activities with more senior RCP colleagues

Coordinate social media and draft materials for outreach initiatives for large projects

Provide cross-cutting administrative support within RCP and AAAS as requested

Stay abreast of issues affecting the science policy and practice field; contributes to assessing and analyzing policy issues affecting the program

Additional duties as assigned

Key Requirements

Bachelor’s degree required, preferably in a STEM related field

Minimum of 1 year experience supporting the peer-review of proposals

Strong interpersonal skills, collegiality, willingness and ability to identify problems and adapt

Ability to work independently and in groups

Excellent verbal and written communication skills including strong editorial writing skills

Proficiency using Microsoft Office; experience with Visual Basic or databases a plus

Practical experience in writing and design of flyers, handouts, and press releases a plus

Application Process

Interested candidates should submit a resume and brief cover letter outlining qualifications and interest in the position by March 6, 2017. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. If we think you might be a good fit for the role, we will contact you with next steps.

Learn More

Visit https://www.aaas.org/ to learn more about what we do.

Find our latest job opportunities at: https://www.aaas.org/page/employment-aaas

AAAS is an EEO employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or other protected category. AAAS uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees.