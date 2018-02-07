Part-Time Special Police Officer

2 days left

Employer
Sidwell Friends School
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 07, 2018
Closes
Mar 14, 2018
Function
Security Guard and Public Safety
Industry
Education, Primary and Secondary
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time

Sidwell Friends School is seeking part-time / weekend Special Police Officers. Applicants must have a current SPO license, have the ability to pass criminal background checks & drug/alcohol testing, have basic computer skills, write clear concise reports, prepare preliminary investigative reports, interview witnesses, suspects & victims.

Please email your resume, contact information for three references and a copy of your current driver's & Special Police Officer licenses to: HR@sidwell.edu

Human Resources
Sidwell Friends School
3825 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20016
Fax: (202) 537-2418

