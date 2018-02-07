Sidwell Friends School is seeking part-time / weekend Special Police Officers. Applicants must have a current SPO license, have the ability to pass criminal background checks & drug/alcohol testing, have basic computer skills, write clear concise reports, prepare preliminary investigative reports, interview witnesses, suspects & victims.

Please email your resume, contact information for three references and a copy of your current driver's & Special Police Officer licenses to: HR@sidwell.edu

Human Resources

Sidwell Friends School

3825 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.

Washington, DC 20016

Fax: (202) 537-2418