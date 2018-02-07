Part-Time Special Police Officer
- Employer
- Sidwell Friends School
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 07, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 14, 2018
- Function
- Security Guard and Public Safety
- Industry
- Education, Primary and Secondary
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Sidwell Friends School is seeking part-time / weekend Special Police Officers. Applicants must have a current SPO license, have the ability to pass criminal background checks & drug/alcohol testing, have basic computer skills, write clear concise reports, prepare preliminary investigative reports, interview witnesses, suspects & victims.
Please email your resume, contact information for three references and a copy of your current driver's & Special Police Officer licenses to: HR@sidwell.edu
Human Resources
Sidwell Friends School
3825 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20016
Fax: (202) 537-2418
