The Health Sciences Division of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences is recruiting a Program Manager to support academic business development, strategic partnerships, and academic planning.

GW Health Sciences is a vibrant unit within the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. As the training ground for the nation's next experts in health care quality, clinical management and leadership, and more, we are at the forefront of a rapidly changing health care landscape.

This position will be working both at the division and departmental levels, facilitating planning and project development for educational programing and contributing to project management and program coordination efforts for cross-programmatic initiatives within Health Sciences Programs. S/he will identify opportunities for new program development, collect data to measure their outcomes, and conduct focus groups and other qualitative data gathering to inform academic product development. S/he will provide business intellignece and project management services and provice stakeholder and community engagement through reporting, marketing and event management.

More information on our programs can be found at https://smhs.gwu.edu/academics/health-sciences-programs.

Job Duties

Develops and maintains strong working partnerships (internal and external) in support of academic business development.

Collaborates across the university community to develop innovative solutions that leverage the strengths of Health Sciences Programs in education and research and meet regional and national workforce needs.

Facilitates interdisciplinary planning and project development among Health Sciences departments and educational programs.

Identifies opportunities for new program development (education and research) with regional, national and international partners, such as corporations, health care systems and large employers of health professionals, government entities, professional associations, schools and other higher education institutions.

Participates in the development of internships and community-service learning experiences for students with regional, national and international partners.

Collaborates with Health Sciences Programs leaders and SMHS alumni relations and development officers to foster external engagement and investment in GW education and research.

Collects data to measure and study the impact and outcomes of new program development efforts.

Conducts focus groups and other qualitative data gathering to inform academic product and service development.

Provides business intelligence, business process analysis, financial analysis, and project management solutions and services.

Maps business processes, identifies opportunities for performance improvement, and facilitates process enrichment activities.

Leads project teams composed of Health Sciences faculty and staff as well as community partners with attention to collaboration, efficiency, stewardship, community-centeredness, and sustainability.

Provides stakeholder and community engagement through reporting, marketing, and event management.

Writes project summary reports as well as content for external communications, including print and online media.

Supervise student interns and administrative fellows.

Minimum qualifications: Qualified candidates will hold a Bachelor’s degree in an appropriate area of specialization plus 2 years of relevant professional experience, or, a Master’s degree or higher in a relevant area of study. Degree must be conferred by the start date of the position.

Preferred qualifications:

Demonstrated success working in a fast-pace work environment with diverse stakeholders.

Experience in project management, higher education, and/or marketing.

Flexibility to work evening and occasional weekend events, as needed.

Demonstrated success in relationship and partnership building and a work style that is engaging and collaborative with leadership and external partners.

Ability to think strategically and analytically and is able to move ideas from vision to action, while maintain confidentiality.

Candidate must be willing to travel in performance of duties, which may include regional, national, and international travel.

Flexibility to adapt well to an evolving campus.

Knowledge, understanding, and respect for diverse perspectives, interests and constituencies domestically and globally.

A commitment to life-long learning and community service.