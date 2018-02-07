Benefits Specialist II

Department of Human Resources, Benefits Services Office

Fairfax County Public Schools, Falls Church 22042

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the nation’s 10th largest school district, located in suburban area just outside the nation’s capital, is seeking a dynamic individual to serve as the Benefits Specialist II within the Department of Human Resources. This individual performs the full range of professional duties related to disability and leaves benefits administration, including the performance of complex and/or sensitive activities; may manage a human resources large-scale, long-term project.

The ideal candidate will possess any combination of education and experience equivalent to a bachelor's degree in human resources or related field, plus five years of progressively more responsible human resources or related experience, two years of which shall have been in absence management. Can demonstrate knowledge of the theory, procedures, and practices of Virginia workers compensation mandates and management of disability programs and policies is required; demonstrated knowledge and/or experience in benefits administration to include employee life insurance, retirement benefits; familiarity with the principles and methods of public human resources administration and educational institution organization preferred; and ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing. Experience with HRIS systems and/or Lawson is a plus.

We offer an outstanding salary and benefits package!

Interested candidates should apply online at

https://careers.fcps.edu/gateway.htm?&tg=supp&req=10014BR

Equal Opportunity Employer