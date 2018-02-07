THE POSITION

The Department of Transportation Planning is seeking a Transportation Planner I/II (public policy professional) to join a team responsible for the support of the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) and several of its largest committees. The successful candidate will perform professional-level coordination of planning activities to support the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB). The main focus of the job will be to ensure efficient implementation of the TPB’s regular activities, including monthly meetings as well as the board’s annual schedule of key milestones. In addition to assisting in the strategic identification of those milestones and activities, the successful candidate will also monitor laws, regulations and policies that affect the TPB at the federal, state and local levels, and help to ensure compliance with those requirements. This position will provide support to TPB’s special projects, including land use related initiatives, research on best practices, and public outreach activities, and other activities as directed.

The successful candidate for this position requires strong organizational skills, the ability to juggle multiple tasks in a fast-paced, membership oriented environment, and excellent written and oral communication skills. He or she will have a demonstrated interest in public policy, particularly issues affecting the National Capital Region. The candidate should be comfortable performing routine, process-oriented tasks while also maintaining organizational awareness and thinking about ways to improve the work of the Transportation Planning Board.

EXAMPLES OF WORK

The successful candidate will:

Assists in coordinating monthly meetings for the board and committees, including helping to strategically plan agendas, ensure oversight and development of meeting materials, manage meeting implementation, and ensure follow-up for meetings, including writing minutes and other documentation of board actions;

Communicates and provides assistance to TPB members, who include elected officials and senior agency officials, and to stakeholders and citizens;

Monitors and helps to ensure compliance with regulations and legislation at the federal, state and local levels; this may include drafting and coordinating comment response communications;

Supports special projects, including research, special events and public outreach.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Requires a minimum of two to three years working experience in public policy, transportation or urban planning, or a related field, and possession of a bachelor’s degree in public administration, transportation or urban planning, or a related field (a master’s degree is preferred). Any equivalent combination of experience and training that provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities will be considered. Strong organizational skills, including the ability to plan activities and events, coordinate and synthesize inputs from a variety of sources, and problem-solve to achieve optimal results. Strong communications skills – both written and verbal -- including the ability to effectively reach out to a variety of individuals, ranging from elected officials to support staff, and to communicate about complex topics to non-technical audiences. Demonstrated interest and experience in public policy, particularly in issues affecting the National Capital Region. Experience with regional transportation planning will be considered a plus. Ability to prepare, produce, and present clear, effective, and accurate reports and presentations. Skills must include solid experience with Microsoft Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint). Experience with ArcGIS, InDesign, Microsoft Access or other database software and/or graphic design is a plus. Ability to maintain effective working relationships with other employees, elected and senior appointed officials and the public, and to work cooperatively in a team environment. Ability to execute tasks with minimal supervision, and ability to respond flexibly to a small staff with significant demands on time.

Education and Experience

Requires a bachelor’s degree urban planning, civil engineering, transportation, or a closely related field and minimum of two years' experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience (master’s degree preferred)

Computer Knowledge and Skills

Experience with Microsoft Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), ArcGIS, Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop), Microsoft Access or other database software. Experience with travel demand modeling, computer graphics, HTML coding, and/or Web design software is desirable.

Communication Skills

Ability to read, analyze, and interpret common scientific and technical journals, financial reports, and legal documents. Ability to respond to common inquiries or complaints from members, regulatory agencies, community leaders and citizens. Ability to effectively present information to top management, public groups, and/or boards of directors.

EEO EMPLOYER

