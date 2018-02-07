Auditor II

Auditor General

Fairfax County Public Schools, Falls Church 22042

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the nation’s 10th largest school district, located in suburban area just outside the nation’s capital, is seeking a dynamic individual to serve as the Division’s Auditor II, in the Office of Auditor General. This individual will perform a variety of audit procedures including analyses, appraisals, and evaluations of the school division's functions and activities, either individually or as part of a team.

The ideal candidate will possess any combination of education and experience equivalent to a bachelor's degree in public administration, business administration, or a related field, with major course work in accounting or finance, plus five years of progressively more responsible professional experience in auditing or accounting. In addition, certification through one of the following is required or obtained within one year of employment: certified internal auditor, certified information systems auditor, certified public accountant, certified government auditing professional or other audit related certification. Can demonstrate knowledge of, and familiarity with, the theory, procedures, and practices related to public and educational administration and finance; ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing; and ability to work effectively under pressure and to meet deadlines.

We offer an outstanding salary and benefits Package!

Interested candidates should apply online at

https://careers.fcps.edu/gateway.htm?tg=supp&req=9892BR

Equal Opportunity Employer