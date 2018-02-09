The Ford Agency has partnered with an area non-profit Health Care group in its search for a Credentialing Specialist. The successful candidate will join the services team dedicated to children with special needs at their downtown DC location. This is a fantastic opportunity for an individual who has previous medical credentialing experience looking to work collaboratively with a team that is truly dedicated to providing outstanding care to patients. If you have 2+ years of experience in health care or managed care and have a solid understanding of the fundamentals of the credentialing process, we want to hear from you! This is a long term temporary position available immediately.

Responsibilities Include:

Act as first reviewer for credentialing applications

Process applications in accordance with regulations and prepare files and packets

Coordinate with insurance, agencies and medical staff as needed

Manage database, create letters and reports as needed

Maintain efficient workflow and adherence to policies

Provide timely and respectful service

Qualifications Include:

2+ years experience in health or managed care environment

Strong database and word processing applications experience

Command of basic math functions and medical terminology

Ability to self-manage deadlines and juggle multiple projects simultaneously

For consideration, please send your resume to:

Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com

ATTN: Credentialing Specialist

To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

The Ford Agency, Inc.

1660 L Street, NW

Suite 608

Washington, DC 20036

EOE