Ford Agency

Credentialing Specialist - Temporary

4 days left

Employer
Ford Agency
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
DOE
Posted
Feb 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 16, 2018
Function
Operations / Logistics, Other
Industry
Healthcare
Hours
Full Time

The Ford Agency has partnered with an area non-profit Health Care group in its search for a Credentialing Specialist. The successful candidate will join the services team dedicated to children with special needs at their downtown DC location.  This is a fantastic opportunity for an individual who has previous medical credentialing experience looking to work collaboratively with a team that is truly dedicated to providing outstanding care to patients.  If you have 2+ years of experience in health care or managed care and have a solid understanding of the fundamentals of the credentialing process, we want to hear from you!  This is a long term temporary position available immediately.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Act as first reviewer for credentialing applications
  • Process applications in accordance with regulations and prepare files and packets
  • Coordinate with insurance, agencies and medical staff as needed
  • Manage database, create letters and reports as needed
  • Maintain efficient workflow and adherence to policies
  • Provide timely and respectful service

Qualifications Include:

  • 2+ years experience in health or managed care environment
  • Strong database and word processing applications experience
  • Command of basic math functions and medical terminology
  • Ability to self-manage deadlines and juggle multiple projects simultaneously

 

For consideration, please send your resume to:

Email:  tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN: Credentialing Specialist

 

To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com

 

The Ford Agency, Inc.
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 608
Washington, DC 20036
EOE

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Credentialing Specialist - Temporary

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this