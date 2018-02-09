Credentialing Specialist - Temporary
4 days left
- Employer
- Ford Agency
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- DOE
- Posted
- Feb 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 16, 2018
- Function
- Operations / Logistics, Other
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Hours
- Full Time
The Ford Agency has partnered with an area non-profit Health Care group in its search for a Credentialing Specialist. The successful candidate will join the services team dedicated to children with special needs at their downtown DC location. This is a fantastic opportunity for an individual who has previous medical credentialing experience looking to work collaboratively with a team that is truly dedicated to providing outstanding care to patients. If you have 2+ years of experience in health care or managed care and have a solid understanding of the fundamentals of the credentialing process, we want to hear from you! This is a long term temporary position available immediately.
Responsibilities Include:
- Act as first reviewer for credentialing applications
- Process applications in accordance with regulations and prepare files and packets
- Coordinate with insurance, agencies and medical staff as needed
- Manage database, create letters and reports as needed
- Maintain efficient workflow and adherence to policies
- Provide timely and respectful service
Qualifications Include:
- 2+ years experience in health or managed care environment
- Strong database and word processing applications experience
- Command of basic math functions and medical terminology
- Ability to self-manage deadlines and juggle multiple projects simultaneously
For consideration, please send your resume to:
Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN: Credentialing Specialist
To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.
The Ford Agency, Inc.
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 608
Washington, DC 20036
EOE
