The Ford Agency is looking for an experienced Benefits Administrator for a long-term temporary position at a large DC-based healthcare network. The Benefits Administrator will coordinate all the day-to-day operations of payroll and group benefits ensuring compliance with federal, state and local laws. We are looking for someone with excellent administrative and customer service skills for this temporary position available immediately.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Coordinating new hire orientation and conducting benefits presentation
  • Serving as contact for vendors and third-party administrators
  • Maintaining time and attendance records, benefits files, and payroll records
  • Providing technical support for payroll software
  • Handling all unemployment claims and employment verifications

Qualifications Include:

  • Bachelor's degree
  • 2 years' experience in HR field
  • Prior experience with HRIS database and ADP Workforce required 
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality and professionalism
  • Flexibility for overtime

 

For consideration, send your resume to:

Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN: HR Benefits Administrator

 

To see more positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

 

The Ford Agency, Inc.
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 608
Washington, D.C. 20036

