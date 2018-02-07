Payroll Associate
Global Communities is an international development non-profit organization. Our mission is to create long-lasting, positive and community-led change that improves the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable people across the globe.
Global Communities is seeking a Payroll Associate to join its Finance department at the headquarters in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.
The Payroll Associate supports the global bi-weekly payroll process for Headquarters, Expatriates and Third County National (TCN) staff; and processes General and Administrative (G&A) payment requests.
Responsibilities
- Supports all aspects of the global bi-weekly payroll process for 150+ employees, including auditing timecards for accuracy, timeliness, and compliance; and processing Personnel Action Forms to ensure the accurate input and management of all employee data for payroll transactions.
- Prepares and reconciles journal entries for TCN payroll-related G/L accounts and other accounting items related to payroll.
- Reconciles monthly allowance schedules for international staff and quarterly benefits related schedules.
- Prepares vendor payment requests for management services, including mobile phone, long distance calls, supplies, and postage in a timely manner.
- Assists in reconciling Headquarters balance sheet accounts and prepares the required schedules.
- Undertakes all other duties and projects as may be assigned from time to time.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- Familiarity with non-profit accounting practices and processing of allowances processing for Expat & TCN staff.
- Excellent analytical and problem solving skills.
- Fluency in English, written and oral. Abilities in a second language preferred.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively with all levels of staff inside and outside the organization.
- Ability to work effectively in a team environment with multiple projects, shifting priorities, and deadline pressure.
- Proficiency in MS Excel and Word.
- Accuracy and attention to detail.
- Ability to read and interpret documents and ability to sit at a computer and operate a keyboard.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree and minimum of one year work experience in a payroll capacity.
- Experience using an automated payroll software.
- General understanding of payroll practices and general accounting principles.
- Experience working for an international development nonprofit NGO preferred.
- Equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Must have U.S. work authorization.
Global Communities is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity at all levels. EOE/AA - Minorities/Females/Veterans/Individual with Disabilities.
