Payroll Associate

Employer
Global Communities
Location
Silver Spring, Maryland
Posted
Feb 07, 2018
Closes
Mar 14, 2018
Function
Accountant
Industry
Nonprofit
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Global Communities is an international development non-profit organization. Our mission is to create long-lasting, positive and community-led change that improves the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable people across the globe.

Global Communities is seeking a Payroll Associate to join its Finance department at the headquarters in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Payroll Associate supports the global bi-weekly payroll process for Headquarters, Expatriates and Third County National (TCN) staff; and processes General and Administrative (G&A) payment requests.

Responsibilities

  • Supports all aspects of the global bi-weekly payroll process for 150+ employees, including auditing timecards for accuracy, timeliness, and compliance; and processing Personnel Action Forms  to ensure the accurate input and management of all employee data for payroll transactions. 
  • Prepares and reconciles journal entries for TCN payroll-related G/L accounts and other accounting items related to payroll. 
  • Reconciles monthly allowance schedules for international staff and quarterly benefits related schedules.
  • Prepares vendor payment requests for management services, including mobile phone, long distance calls, supplies, and postage in a timely manner. 
  • Assists in reconciling Headquarters balance sheet accounts and prepares the required schedules. 
  • Undertakes all other duties and projects as may be assigned from time to time.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

  • Familiarity with non-profit accounting practices and processing of allowances processing for Expat & TCN staff. 
  • Excellent analytical and problem solving skills. 
  • Fluency in English, written and oral. Abilities in a second language preferred. 
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills. 
  • Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively with all levels of staff inside and outside the organization. 
  • Ability to work effectively in a team environment with multiple projects, shifting priorities, and deadline pressure. 
  • Proficiency in MS Excel and Word.
  • Accuracy and attention to detail.
  • Ability to read and interpret documents and ability to sit at a computer and operate a keyboard.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree and minimum of one year work experience in a payroll capacity. 
  • Experience using an automated payroll software.
  • General understanding of payroll practices and general accounting principles.
  • Experience working for an international development nonprofit NGO preferred.
  • Equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • Must have U.S. work authorization.

Global Communities is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity at all levels. EOE/AA - Minorities/Females/Veterans/Individual with Disabilities.

