Global Communities is an international development non-profit organization. Our mission is to create long-lasting, positive and community-led change that improves the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable people across the globe.

Global Communities is seeking a Payroll Associate to join its Finance department at the headquarters in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Payroll Associate supports the global bi-weekly payroll process for Headquarters, Expatriates and Third County National (TCN) staff; and processes General and Administrative (G&A) payment requests.

Responsibilities

Supports all aspects of the global bi-weekly payroll process for 150+ employees, including auditing timecards for accuracy, timeliness, and compliance; and processing Personnel Action Forms to ensure the accurate input and management of all employee data for payroll transactions.

Prepares and reconciles journal entries for TCN payroll-related G/L accounts and other accounting items related to payroll.

Reconciles monthly allowance schedules for international staff and quarterly benefits related schedules.

Prepares vendor payment requests for management services, including mobile phone, long distance calls, supplies, and postage in a timely manner.

Assists in reconciling Headquarters balance sheet accounts and prepares the required schedules.

Undertakes all other duties and projects as may be assigned from time to time.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Familiarity with non-profit accounting practices and processing of allowances processing for Expat & TCN staff.

Excellent analytical and problem solving skills.

Fluency in English, written and oral. Abilities in a second language preferred.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively with all levels of staff inside and outside the organization.

Ability to work effectively in a team environment with multiple projects, shifting priorities, and deadline pressure.

Proficiency in MS Excel and Word.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Ability to read and interpret documents and ability to sit at a computer and operate a keyboard.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and minimum of one year work experience in a payroll capacity.

Experience using an automated payroll software.

General understanding of payroll practices and general accounting principles.

Experience working for an international development nonprofit NGO preferred.

Equivalent combination of education and experience.

Must have U.S. work authorization.

Global Communities is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity at all levels. EOE/AA - Minorities/Females/Veterans/Individual with Disabilities.