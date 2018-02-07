Porter/Grounds Person

2 days left

Employer
Potomac Management Company
Location
Alexandria City County, Virginia
Posted
Feb 07, 2018
Closes
Mar 14, 2018
Function
Maintenance and Repair
Industry
Maintenance and Repair
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Seeking porter for 3 three-story apartment community to provide exceptional service at apartment community. Duties include (but are not limited to): • Maintain hallways, common areas, and grounds • Trash pickup on the property • Power washing •  Paint touch up • Trash removal • Assist with various maintenance tasks as requested • Assist in completing the turnovers/make-readies of vacant units

 

Must be able to work independently and with other employees.

Pleasant, friendly, work atmosphere.

 

Must be able to lift 50 pounds.

Background check required.

Required hours: Tuesday through Saturday 7:30 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Porter/Grounds Person

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this