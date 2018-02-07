Seeking porter for 3 three-story apartment community to provide exceptional service at apartment community. Duties include (but are not limited to): • Maintain hallways, common areas, and grounds • Trash pickup on the property • Power washing • Paint touch up • Trash removal • Assist with various maintenance tasks as requested • Assist in completing the turnovers/make-readies of vacant units

Must be able to work independently and with other employees.



Pleasant, friendly, work atmosphere.

Must be able to lift 50 pounds.



Background check required.



Required hours: Tuesday through Saturday 7:30 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.