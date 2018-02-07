The Digital Media Manager will manage and implement the digital media strategy for NRA-ILA. Support for the mission and positions of the NRA and NRA/ILA is essential.

Responsibilities:

1. Manage and coordinate the daily content management for all NRA-ILA and NRA-PVF social media platforms. Work with various team members to ensure timely and relevant postings that are proofread, approved for publishing without error.

2. Develop, manage and coordinate social media campaigns, publishing calendars and schedules, and write content as needed.

3. Represent and be an advocate for the organization in social media channels. Speaking when appropriate in a relevant, non-confrontational manner through engaging dialogues and answers.

4. Ensure flawless execution of all deliverables.

5. Coordinate social media strategy and execution with outside vendors.

6. Manage goals and roadmaps for success in the 2018 election cycle (including defining "success").

7. Coordinating social media deliverables and action items across departments within NRA-ILA.

8. Overseeing internal social media strategy, including both organic and paid content.

9. Managing digital rapid response and social media strategy, while advising online communication efforts.



Skills and Experience

1. Team player with the knowledge and confidence to lead, manage and mentor individuals and other departments of the organization.

2. In-depth knowledge and understanding of online, interactive, and social media strategies, channels and tactical implementation with the ability to maintain and proactively seek out the latest trends to keep the organization up-to-date.

3. Good understanding of social media and the ability to quickly learn and adapt those systems to benefit the organization.

4. Ability to clearly communicate and articulate ideas, strategies, and concepts both verbally and in writing.

5. Ability to manage multiple projects in a fast paced political environment while meeting budgets and deadlines every time.

6. Knowledge and understanding of HTML, Photoshop, a plus.

7. Passion for and understanding of how to manage social media channels to learn what motivates people to engage with the organization and become passionate brand evangelists.

8. Proven ability to manage social media channels.

9. Ability to quickly scale up to meet the needs of a faced pace environment while managing deadlines in a shifting environment with competing priorities.

10. Ability to become a brand ambassador for the organization and passionately seek out new communication channels.



Preferred Skills:

- Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects

- Photography/Video Production

- Print and digital support materials, email campaigns, videos and basic HTML knowledge for websites

- Knowledge of buying and running basic social media advertisement campaigns a plus but not required

- Strong attention to detail

To apply, send cover letter with resume to careers@nrahq.org Please include links to examples of your digital media work. The NRA is a proud Equal Opportunity Employer (minority/women/disabled) offering an extensive benefits package and convenient location. Please visit our website at nra.org to learn more about us.