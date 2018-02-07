SUMMARY: Provide administrative support to Fiscal Officer, as well as provide support for ILA fiscal division.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Receives, opens and distributes mail; faxing and copying as required

Prepares daily deposits of ILA & PVF contributions and maintains batch log books

Contributor credit card processing

Prepares special Thank-You letters for High Donor contributions and In-Memory contributions

Prepares rejected items to be mailed to contributors for corrections

Prepare letters for PVF corporate business check returns

Assist in keying in-house batches to ILA contributor system

Assists with premium fulfillment

Prepare check requests for transfers to membership and other departments

Prepares memos for contributor mailings to outside processing center

Supports ILA Grassroots Division/Membership with contributor information when needed

Other duties as assigned

SCOPE:

Extensive contact with NRA members, staff and general public as well as other divisions of NRA

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

College degree required. 3+ years previous administrative support recommended. Accounts Receivable/Check Processing experience recommended.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES:

Excellent oral and written communication skills required. High attention to detail required. Proven ability to interface effectively with all levels of individuals required. Strong organizational and time management skills required. Ability to handle multiple projects while adhering to deadlines. Working knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Outlook required. Demonstrated ability to exercise confidentiality in sensitive matters critical. Creative thinker and self-starter essential. Ability to work independently or as a member of a team essential. Because of access to cash, checks and confidential financial data, this position requires a pre-employment credit and background check.

To apply, send resume with cover letter stating salary expectations (required) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is a proud Equal Opportunity Employer (minority/women/disabled) offering an extensive benefits package. Please visit our website at careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.