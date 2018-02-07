Fiscal Assistant

2 days left

Employer
National Rifle Association
Location
Fairfax, Virginia
Salary
$38-$40,000/year, DOQ
Posted
Feb 07, 2018
Closes
Mar 14, 2018
Ref
FA
Function
Administrative
Industry
Associations, Nonprofit
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

SUMMARY:        Provide administrative support to Fiscal Officer, as well as provide support for ILA fiscal division.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

               Receives, opens and distributes mail; faxing and copying as required

               Prepares daily deposits of ILA & PVF contributions and maintains batch log books

               Contributor credit card processing

               Prepares special Thank-You letters for High Donor contributions and In-Memory contributions

               Prepares rejected items to be mailed to contributors for corrections

               Prepare letters for PVF corporate business check returns

Assist in keying in-house batches to ILA contributor system

Assists with premium fulfillment

               Prepare check requests for transfers to membership and other departments            

               Prepares memos for contributor mailings to outside processing center

               Supports ILA Grassroots Division/Membership with contributor information when needed

               Other duties as assigned

SCOPE:

               Extensive contact with NRA members, staff and general public as well as other divisions of NRA

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

               College degree required.  3+ years previous administrative support recommended.  Accounts Receivable/Check Processing experience recommended.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES: 

               Excellent oral and written communication skills required.  High attention to detail required.  Proven ability to interface effectively with all levels of individuals required.  Strong organizational and time management skills required.  Ability to handle multiple projects while adhering to deadlines.  Working knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Outlook required.  Demonstrated ability to exercise confidentiality in sensitive matters critical.  Creative thinker and self-starter essential.  Ability to work independently or as a member of a team essential.  Because of access to cash, checks and confidential financial data, this position requires a pre-employment credit and background check.

To apply, send resume with cover letter stating salary expectations (required) to careers@nrahq.org.  The NRA is a proud Equal Opportunity Employer (minority/women/disabled) offering an extensive benefits package. Please visit our website at careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.

