SUMMARY: Provides vital initial contact with NRA Members via telephone, E-mail and correspondence, assists the Members with Membership or NRA-activity questions and performs adjustments to member accounts as necessary.



ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Answer calls, E-mails, and correspondence with patience, tact and a friendly demeanor.

Effectively and efficiently resolve inquiries from Members.

Query and interact with Advantage to properly access NRA Membership data.

Make on-line transactions and adjustments to member records.

Assist Members in resolution of membership problems.

Insures NRA, divisional and departmental guidelines are followed.

Other duties as assigned.

SCOPE: (With whom employee regularly comes into contact; environmental, psychological and physical considerations of the job, etc.) Coordinates with Membership departments and all other NRA divisions. Has extensive personal interaction with NRA Members via telephone, E-mail and written correspondence.



EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: B.A./B.S in Communications Marketing, Political Science, or related field preferred. May be waived with two to three years professional experience.



KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES: Knowledge, awareness and support of the NRA and its position in the regard to the Second Amendment and firearm related issues; experience with PC and mainframe systems with knowledge of WordPerfect and Windows; possess strong listening, writing and reading comprehension skills, a pleasant phone manner and a clear, comprehensive speaking voice with a strong command of the English language; ability to make educated judgment calls; punctuality and excellent attendance are essential. Candidate must have a professional attitude and must demonstrate patience and tact when dealing with Members of all personalities and backgrounds. Must be able to effectively handle heavy workloads and to perform general office tasks such as filing, typing, collating, etc.



To apply, send resume with cover letter stating salary expectations (required) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is a proud Equal Opportunity Employer (minority/women/disabled) offering an extensive benefits package. Please visit our website at careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.