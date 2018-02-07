Membership Specialist

2 days left

Employer
National Rifle Association
Location
Fairfax, Virginia
Posted
Feb 07, 2018
Closes
Mar 14, 2018
Ref
MSpec
Function
Administrative, Other
Industry
Associations, Nonprofit
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

SUMMARY:  Provides vital initial contact with NRA Members via telephone, E-mail and correspondence, assists the Members with Membership or NRA-activity questions and performs adjustments to member accounts as necessary.
 

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Answer calls, E-mails, and correspondence with patience, tact and a friendly demeanor.
  • Effectively and efficiently resolve inquiries from Members.
  • Query and interact with Advantage to properly access NRA Membership data.
  • Make on-line transactions and adjustments to member records.
  • Assist Members in resolution of membership problems.
  • Insures NRA, divisional and departmental guidelines are followed.
  • Other duties as assigned.

SCOPE:  (With whom employee regularly comes into contact; environmental, psychological and physical considerations of the job, etc.)  Coordinates with Membership departments and all other NRA divisions.  Has extensive personal interaction with NRA Members via telephone, E-mail and written correspondence.
 

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:  B.A./B.S in Communications Marketing, Political Science, or related field preferred.  May be waived with two to three years professional experience.
 

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES:  Knowledge, awareness and support of the NRA and its position in the regard to the Second Amendment and firearm related issues; experience with PC and mainframe systems with knowledge of WordPerfect and Windows; possess strong listening, writing and reading comprehension skills, a pleasant phone manner and a clear, comprehensive speaking voice with a strong command of the English language; ability to make educated judgment calls; punctuality and excellent attendance are essential.  Candidate must have a professional attitude and must demonstrate patience and tact when dealing with Members of all personalities and backgrounds.  Must be able to effectively handle heavy workloads and to perform general office tasks such as filing, typing, collating, etc.
 

To apply, send resume with cover letter stating salary expectations (required) to careers@nrahq.org.  The NRA is a proud Equal Opportunity Employer (minority/women/disabled) offering an extensive benefits package. Please visit our website at careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Membership Specialist

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this