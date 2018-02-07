SUMMARY:

Works to maintain and coordinate a smooth flow of work between the Competitive Shooting Division, other NRA divisions and Executive Offices, as well as assist in the daily administration and management of NRA Rule Books Section 13. Maintain and coordinate all division inventories with eGroup and SureShip warehouses. Knowledge of and support for the mission of the National Rifle Association.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Draft and prepare correspondence for the Director’s signature, as well as own signature. Maintain established filing procedures and policies for the Division and creates and maintains record-keeping procedures of the Director’s activities in an accurate and timely manner. Maintain Division forms, procedures and manuals in an accurate and timely manner. Perform Division personnel duties, including record-keeping, electronic time cards and the Division leave calendar in an accurate and timely manner.

Coordinates Division information requests for Executive staff and others as required.

Coordinates and prepares Division travel reports and activity calendars in an accurate and timely manner. Prepares and keeps updated Outlook calendars for the Director and staff in an accurate and timely manner.

Coordinates equipment and maintenance problems within the Division in a timely manner and follows-though to active solution of problem.

Monitor the Division’s budget within NRA guidelines and distribute budget sheets to managers in a timely manner.

Receive, review, and respond to or redirects members’ inquires, and coordinates technical aspects or responses with appropriate staff in an accurate and timely manner.

Review, edit, and format program promotional materials for in-house NRA publications. Coordinates development of all program promotional materials with the Marketing/Media Relations Division. As directed, writes other promotional materials for publication.

Prepare Division statistical reports for the Director for inclusion in the Annual Report and other NRA Board of Director Reports in an accurate and timely manner. Maintain historical statistical files in an accurate manner. Provide Director with various display options, as directed. Analyze current statistical data with historical input to determine trends, as directed.

Initiate and track travel requirements and arrangements for senior division staff, as directed, in an accurate and timely manner. Maintain Travel Authorizations and itineraries for division staff that travels.

Establish and maintain files, within divisional guidelines, for the NRA Protest Committee and issues initial temporary waivers as necessary. Update and maintain physically disabled data and forms for program and Committee use, in an accurate and timely manner. Independently prepare responses, within divisional guidelines, to petitioners to the Protest Committee, and select and prepare materials and agenda items for the Protest Committee meetings. Prepare and distribute Protest Committee decisions to petitioners, including follow-up letters, temporary waivers, and permanent waivers as determined by NRA Protest Committee decisions in an accurate and timely manner.

Assist, as directed, with the preparation for the NRA Competition Rules & Programs Committee, as well as any other committees for which the Director is responsible.

Perform duties as tournament staff as assigned at Camp Perry during the conduct of the National Matches. Provide general management of the NRA Store at Camp Perry annually, to include, but not be limited to: ordering merchandise, inventory and display preparation, organization, set-up and break down of the store, and inventory tracking throughout the 5-week store operation period. Maintain collective store data in an accurate and timely manner. Coordinate with and supervises other staff to assist with store management at Camp Perry. Select, train, and supervise, within divisional guidelines, staff for the NRA Store.

Maintain Division archives, which includes maintaining the archive database, binding, categorizing, stocking and general library organization and maintenance in an accurate and timely manner.

Overall organization and inventory control of storage rooms as directed.

Responsible for new employee division orientation, within divisional guidelines, and maintaining emergency contact information.

Monitors royalties from target licenses in an accurate and timely manner.

Working with Division staff, coordinate and maintain all Division inventory with eGroup and SureShip warehouses and check weekly reports for accuracy.

Administer, within divisional guidelines, the NRA Club Champion program.

Perform other duties as assigned.

SCOPE:

High visibility with the Competitive Shooting Division, direct coordination with other NRA divisions and the Civilian Marksmanship Program. Occasional local and national travel required. Position functions within a fast paced work environment with minimal supervision. Occasional weekend work required. Position requires the lifting and carrying of 25 lbs.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

College degree preferred. At least four years administrative experience required.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of the shooting sports, both conventional and international, is highly desirable. Must be computer literate with a working knowledge of various applications, such as MS Office, Access, Adobe Acrobat Pro and others, and must be willing and able to learn new applications as required. Possesses initiative, independent problem solving skills and ability to prioritize and accomplish tasks with minimal supervision. Excellent written and oral communication skills required, including the ability to draft technical correspondence and reports. Demonstrates ability to effectively interface with both staff and membership with discretion, and when appropriate, with confidentiality. Proven ability to work independently or as a member of the team required. Proven ability to supervise and motivate volunteers required. Demonstrated ability to understand and monitor complex budgets essential. Excellent organizational skills required.

To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.