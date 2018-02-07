Duties and Responsibilities: Individual will perform administrative duties in support of Director and Deputy Director. Prepare accurate and correct correspondence, make travel arrangements, prepare and review expense reporting, route and prioritize of incoming electronic and physical correspondence. Individual will be responsible for the development and maintenance of office procedures which enhance the productivity and efficiency of divisional administrative duties. Train other division staff in such procedures. Individual will also handle division administrative support functions including: computer routing and data processing request forms, maintenance of office supply levels, purchase requisitions, and subscription requests.

Administrative Assistant will develop and maintain division’s historical files. Individual will monitor division expenses for division Director and assist with budget submissions and track expenses on a state-by-state basis. Individual will also be responsible for generating assigned correspondence and drafting correspondence at the direction of the Director and Deputy Director. Coordinate administrative support for regional office in California, ensuring that mail and information is received and disseminated in a timely manner and facilitating headquarters response to regional office requests.

Heavy phone contact involved and individual must be able to handle requests from field when Director is traveling. Individual will coordinate hotel rooms, meal functions and travel relating to participants and State and Local Affairs division Conferences. Individual must also coordinate with other divisions of the NRA and represent Director to other divisions on a frequent basis. Other duties as assigned.

Required Skills: Must possess excellent organizational and interpersonal skills. MS Office (Word and Excel) proficiency required. Strong organizational, grammar, and editing skills a must, as is a professional phone manner. Knowledge of efficient office procedures essential.

Required Education & Background: High School education required. Some college in related fields helpful. Minimum 1-3 years of administrative experience. Individual must be a self starter and be able to organize self and others, and be able to use independent judgment to set priorities in a fast paced office environment. Knowledge of and support for the mission of the NRA is essential.

To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.