SUMMARY

Responsible for oversight and coordination of timely collection, maintenance and dissemination of Friends of NRA event data. Work closely with Field Staff and NRA Foundation Finance to ensure accuracy of event transaction details and adherence to internal policy and procedures. Responsible for preparations and monitoring of annual Field Operations Division budget. Knowledge of and support for the mission of the National Rifle Association.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Develop, implement and track policies and procedures to ensure committee volunteers and Field Representatives secure and forward Friends of NRA funds and event details in a timely manner. Inform Director of Volunteer Fundraising of any issues relating to events.

2. Generate event reports and analysis for the Friends of NRA program as necessary, including special events, merchandise and year end reports in an accurate and timely manner. Track regional and national performance of Friends of NRA events and communicate results to staff on a weekly basis or as requested.

3. Manage and oversee responsibilities of financial and data entry staff, ensuring staff accurately complete job responsibilities and additional tasks within division guidelines. Provide proper training and leadership to coordinators, revising job descriptions when necessary.

4. Function as Field Operations budget coordinator for the division. Review all cost center accounts for adherence to established budgets, notifying Director of Volunteer Fundraising and other pertinent employees of issues in a timely manner.

5. Monitor, research and maintain a complete list of current and delinquent Friends of NRA committee bank accounts to ensure financial policies are followed in creation and termination of accounts and returned funds are reported properly to the NRA Foundation Finance. Work with local bank branches to ensure timely resolution of committee bank account concerns.

6. Develop and maintain training materials and tools for new staff including but not limited to, event policies and procedures, Event Tracker, point of sale equipment and NRA Foundation requirements.

7. Work with other Friends of NRA managers to ensure the Friends of NRA database performance and reporting standards stay in line with growth goals by assisting with analysis of overall system suggesting alterations and adjustments as needed.

8. Assist NRA Foundation Finance with the internal transfer of income and expenses from Friends of NRA events to The NRA Foundation and vice versa in an accurate and timely manner. Generate spreadsheets to properly assist in transfer income/expenses to appropriate cost centers and accounts each month.

9. Work with Information Technology department in securing, maintaining and troubleshooting point of sale equipment for all Field Staff and NRA Foundation national events.

10. Work closely with the Special Events Manager in preparation and execution of accounting and financial procedures at National Foundation Annual Meeting and Great American Outdoor Show events to ensure adherence to proper procedures.

11. Work closely with Merchandise Manager to develop cost and accounting profile for all available merchandise and firearms for the Friends of NRA program and Event Tracker site.

SCOPE

Visibility with NRA Staff, Friends of NRA volunteers, vendors and the general public. Requires work in a fast paced environment with minimal supervision. Occasional national travel required. Weekend work and additional hours are necessary with busy season or travel.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field required. Budgeting, administrative experience, basic bookkeeping and relevant computer skills necessary. Previous supervisory experience required.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES

Strong analytical skills combined with excellent oral and written communications required. Self-starter, motivated with ability to work independently or as a member of a team essential. Accuracy and attention to detail imperative. Superior organizational skills and the ability to manage and prioritize many projects during peak periods essential. Proven leadership and supervisory skills in a diverse staff environment essential. Experience with credit card providers and services required. High level of proficiency with Microsoft Excel required. Database and visual basic knowledge preferred.

To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.