Provides administrative support to the NRA/ILA-Public Affairs staff, oversees ILA surrogate program, and interacts with the media and assists in the creation and editing of public affairs materials. Support for the mission and purpose of the NRA is required.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provides administrative support to ILA-Public Affairs staff, which included but is not limited to :

Answers ILA-PA media telephone line. Accurately records caller information, nature of request/inquiry, and relays messages to appropriate staff for follow-up. Performs same for email contacts/inquiries. Responds to calls and emails in accordance with established Division/department guidelines and processes.

Responsible for creation and maintenance of media lists.

Responsible for distribution of press releases.

Assist in creation, editing of all ILA-PA materials.

Compile information for quarterly Board of Directors report and prepares/compiles weekly ILA-Public Affairs report.

Maintains adequate inventory of office supplies; orders same as needed to ensure needed supplies are on-hand.

Oversees the surrogate program in coordination with State and Local Affairs and Grassroots Affairs. Ability to write and edit press releases, media advisories, op-eds and letters to the editor. Perform general press assistant duties in support of media liaisons social media liaisons Interact with reporters. Keep calendars of dates important to ILA-Public Affairs.

SCOPE: Coordinates directly with other ILA divisions and other Public Affairs staff. Coordinates directly with the public, NRA members/volunteers, NRA staff, national, local and international broadcast and print journalists. Position functions within a fast paced work environment and occasionally requires extra hours.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: College degree is desirable. At least two years administrative experience preferred; however, education can be substituted.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Excellent oral and written communications skills required, including the ability to accurately record and relay information promptly. Demonstrates ability to interface effectively with both staff and callers with discretion and courtesy in accordance with Division guidelines. MSOffice proficiency; adept at communicating via social media and a strong attention to detail are required.

To apply, send resume with cover letter stating salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org The NRA is a proud Equal Opportunity Employer (minority/women/disabled) offering an extensive benefits package which includes medical/dental/vision, generous 401k match, free parking, onsite cafe, and more. Please visit our website at nra.org to learn more about us.