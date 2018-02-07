SUMMARY: Increase support to The NRA Foundation and all 501 (c)(3) affiliates through workplace giving programs to include: The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC); State, City, and County Campaigns; and, United Way programs where The NRA Foundation and all 501 (c)(3) affiliates meet program criteria. Initiate and manage the process to qualify The NRA Foundation and all 501 (c)(3) affiliates as donor beneficiaries in the above programs, increasing annual revenue received through promotion, advertising, stewardship and solicitation. Research and assemble applications, qualification documents and correspondence to satisfy the unique criteria of each campaign in an accurate and timely manner. Lead Advancement’s efforts to build gifts under $1,000 from donors within the Raiser’s Edge (Advancement) database.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and implement an annual fund solicitation program to increase gifts that are generally less than $1,000 from donors in the Advancement Raiser’s Edge database to support The NRA Foundation and its 501 c3 affiliates. Review donor giving histories and schedules to identify donors with potential to give to The Ring of Freedom, Planned or Strategic Giving or to provide in-kind support. Collaborate with all Advancement departments to move identified prospects for additional review and assignment.

Increase support to The NRA Foundation and all 501(c)(3) affiliates through workplace giving programs to include: the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC); State, City, and County Campaigns; and United Way programs where the NRA Foundation and its 501 (c)(3) affiliates meet program criteria.

Coordinate NRA wide in-house workplace giving program to give all NRA staff the opportunity to make contributions to NRA, NRA\ILA, NRA CRDF, NRA Whittington Center, NRA Foundation, and NRA Freedom Action Foundation via payroll deduction.

Develop promotional and advertising materials and participate in workplace giving fairs to increase support through workplace giving opportunities.

Initiate and manage the process to qualify The NRA Foundation and all 501 (c)(3) affiliates as donor beneficiaries with each United Way (UW) Office, the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) and State, County, and City campaigns across the nation. Research and assemble qualification information documents and correspond to satisfy the unique criteria of each United Way Office in an accurate and timely manner.

Increase gifts to The NRA Foundation and the NRA Civil Rights Defense Fund through corporate workplace giving payroll deduction programs and through promotion of corporate matching gift programs. Activities to include:

Research and assemble qualification information documents and correspond to satisfy the unique criteria of each campaign in an accurate and timely manner.

Work with payroll deduction offices to facilitate donations through them to NRA affiliated 501(c)(3) organizations.

Assist with monthly EFT’s to include downloading and printing corresponding donation information for data entry into RE. Verify correct payee for all direct deposit in a timely manner.

Maintain accurate donor records in the Raiser’s Edge Advancement database. Includes timely entry of updates, review of donor codes and initiate changes as outlined in departmental guidelines and add donor solicitation and response codes to reflect level of giving and special attention needed.

Coordinate the payroll deduction thank you letter (TKU) process to include donor cultivation through The NRA Foundation publications, Traditions, Annual Report, etc.

Manage and respond to UW, CFC, State Employee Combined Campaign (SECC), and County/City Employee Combined Campaign (CECC) communications in an accurate and timely manner to increase awareness and giving, including: Calls concerning The NRA Foundation and NRA Civil Rights Defense Fund’s eligibility; donor calls and requests for information on donation designations; department mail, e-mail, and toll-free number (888-476-2363).

Analyze results and provide reports detailing performance and return on investment of programs of assigned responsibility. Monitor Department budget and complete monthly reconciliation of assigned funds timely and accurately. Coordinate the NRA Foundation’s Cars for Freedom Campaign to include answering donors calls and e-mails and assisting donors to make donations of vehicles to the NRAF. Draft Ring of Freedom renewal letters that strategically align the NRA’s programs with the needs of the donor. Work with Ring of Freedom staff to move forward the renewal strategies for the Ring of Freedom. Perform other duties as may be required to support the activities of the NRA Office of Advancement and the Advancement Services Division.

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

Required:

A passion for the mission of the NRA.

Personal and professional integrity, as well as high standards of excellence.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent of three years of fundraising or like experience.

Knowledge of basic research methods.

Excellent MS Office skills

Ability to answer questions/inquiries via phone, letters, and email in a timely and accurate manner. Positive presentation via the phone as the first point of contact for prospects.

Attentive to details with excellent oral and written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to work independently and as a member of a team.

Ability to function in a fast paced work environment with minimal supervision.

Availability for occasional local and national travel and for occasional weekend work. Preferred:

Annual Fund and/or Workplace Giving program experience

Knowledge of Raiser’s Edge fundraising management system.

To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.