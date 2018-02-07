SUMMARY: Coordinate a donor relations program based on best-practices that thanks the donor, informs the donor and cultivates donor interests. Additionally, this position coordinates donor thank you letters and phone calls, conducts donor surveys and collects data, and coordinates recognition and cultivation instruments.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Implement and administer a donation acknowledgment process to ensure appropriate and timely recognition of all donations processed through the Advancement Office to include the NRA, The NRA Foundation, and NRA Institute for Legislative Action, NRA Civil Rights Defense Fund, NRA Freedom Action Foundation and NRA Whittington Center. Additionally, for $1,000+ gifts and pledges oversee timely follow-up, including protocols and systems for:

Monthly thank you notes from NRA staff and volunteers

Drafting/printing/mailing gift acknowledgments and receipts

Pledge Reminders

Donor Recognition forms,

Gift and pledge information to NRA staff and volunteers concerning donors with whom they have been involved if requested

Thank you for special occasions or events

2. Manage all depositing of checks received by the Office of Advancement to the appropriate entity (NRA, NRAF, CRDF, ILA, etc.)

3. Working with the Ring of Freedom Manager, ensure that all stewardship actions are entered into Raiser’s Edge in a timely manner so that they can be accessed by Advancement team members involved in the cultivation and solicitation of donors.

4. Based on information gathered about donors:

Provide useful donor information to Advancement team members involved in the cultivation and future solicitation of the donor

Notify Database Management members of any updates for donors that should be added into Raiser’s Edge such as newly found obituaries, change of primary contact for organization, or changed address.

8. Organize and generate “personal” communications to donors to include:

Coordination of the Office of Advancement’s handwritten note program

Birthday and holiday cards/correspondence

Information on the use/success of their donations or programs of interest to the individual donor,

Invitations to NRA events or activities to see their “dollars in action”

Thank you call program including assigning, making, and writing contact forms.

9. Working with the Ring of Freedom Manager, provide accurate lists, information, and spellings of donor names for annual reports, Traditions, and other publications or listings of donors.

10. Provide writing support for thank you letters in collaboration with Communications.

11. Assist with preparation for the NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits to include registration, ordering and packing of supplies, packet and give-away development and other assistance as needed.

12. Other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

Required:

A passion for the mission of the NRA.

Personal and professional integrity, as well as high standards of excellence.

BA/BS degree or equivalent experience with donor stewardship or high-end customer service. Understanding of donor stewardship and recognition programs.

Ability to listen, communicate and interact with high-end major and planned gift donors as a primary interface with the NRA’s best donors.

Knowledge of basic research methods pertaining to donor motivation.

Ability to work with computer programs, including Raiser’s edge and MS Office programs.

Detail oriented with excellent oral and written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to work independently and as a member of a team.

Ability to function in a fast paced work environment with minimal supervision.

Availability for occasional national travel and occasional weekend work. Preferred:

Knowledge of Raiser’s Edge fundraising management system.

To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.