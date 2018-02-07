SUMMARY: Coordinate operational, logistical and administrative support to the events managed by the Office of Advancement. The Advancement Events Assistant will work collaboratively with the Advancement Events department and Advancement staff to distribute operational and logistical information to donors, prospects, members and staff in a timely manner as events are planned.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:

Work collaboratively with Advancement Staff to assist with planning events that reflect a variety of interests of NRA major gift prospects and donors to positively influence major donor activity. Work with NRA internal and external staff to successfully achieve event goals through collaboration, good communication and timely responses. Assist with RSVP’s for events as well as the maintenance of donor hotel block. Assist with scheduling site inspections, venue tours and pre-event meetings. Successfully coordinate event details for accurate, cost-effective, timely and professional execution of contracts. This includes obtaining bids from vendors, coordinating activities throughout the event process and assisting with event execution. Prepare event summaries and evaluate all events against goals and budget. Ensure that final event information is entered into the database in a timely manner. Coordinate list pulls, invitations, RSVP’s and VIP travel arrangements. Coordinate the development of meeting materials (e.g., welcome packets, name badges, tent cards, signage, meeting agendas and donor amenities). Provide administrative support including, but not limited to, answering telephones, maintaining files and reports, ordering supplies, mail distribution, maintaining calendars, etc. Perform other duties as assigned. EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Required: 1. An understanding and appreciation for the mission of the NRA.

Hospitality and team-oriented attitude with a passion for events; willingness to help out with any aspect of the business if and when required. Exceptional personal and professional integrity. Ability to work quickly and effectively with frequent interruptions resulting in the need to reprioritize projects while maintaining composure and high level of organization. Self-starter, highly motivate, goal oriented with the ability to multi-task with minimal supervision. Strong organizational and administrative skills. Must be able to assist others and follow-up to ensure tasks are complete. Ability to be discreet, maintain strict confidentiality and use tact and sound professional judgment. Occasional travel to assist in administrative support at events. Finely honed diplomatic and interpersonal skills. Flexible, adaptable and able to work beyond normal working hours with short notice. Excellent professional and personable oral and written communication skills. Strong problem solving skills. Ability to come to independent decisions that effect smooth operations and to work collaboratively as a team member. Must have attention to detail skills and must be thorough in work product. Ability to follow direction and ask for any clarification necessary to ensure proper task completion. Exceptional grammar, writing and communication (including telephone) skills. Highly proficient in MS Office applications to include Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook and to learn additional programs as needed to increase efficiency. Ability to stand for long periods of time, make frequent trips up and down flights of stairs and ability to lift at least 40lbs.

Preferred:

1. Two or four year college degree. 2. Experience in an association or hospitality industry. 3. Knowledge of NRA and fundraising. *The NRA defines a major gift prospect as a person, corporation or foundation with the capacity to give $25,000 or more.

To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.