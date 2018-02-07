PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare -Life Care Division is currently seeking a Physical Therapist. Sentara Healthcare offers an excellent benefits package, cutting edge-technology, competitive compensation and opportunities for career growth. If you would like to be a part of healthcare leader-apply now and join our team that is 28,000 strong and growing.

Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - PHYSICAL THERAPY

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Physical Therapist

Preferred: Direct Access Cert

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Critical Thinking, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: Communication, Leadership, Speaking, Writing

Other
Master's or Doctorate Level Degree preferred. For Hampton Roads Outpatient facilities only - Must obtain Direct Access certification within one year of hire for those with a BS or MS degree

