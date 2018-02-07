SURGICAL TECH
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Woodbridge, VA
- Posted
- Feb 07, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA is recruiting for a full-time Surg Tech to work in the main O.R.
Implements plan of care for specific patient population. Collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care in the peri-operative environment.
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIST - Experience in lieu of education: Yes
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Operating Room - Previous experience
License
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
May substitute training in operating room procedures from military or vocational training program.
