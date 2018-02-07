Company Highlights:

Stability: 125 plus years of no company layoffs.

125 plus years of no company layoffs. Innovation: 525-bed Level 1 trauma center and tertiary care facility that is dedicated to improving safety, quality and health every day. We are the #2 hospital in the state of Virginia and #1 hospital in Hampton Roads. Our adult diabetes and endocrinology programs are nationally ranked at #43.

525-bed Level 1 trauma center and tertiary care facility that is dedicated to improving safety, quality and health every day. We are the #2 hospital in the state of Virginia and #1 hospital in Hampton Roads. Our adult diabetes and endocrinology programs are nationally ranked at #43. Nursing Excellence: First in the region to become a Magnet® recognized hospital.

First in the region to become a recognized hospital. Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.

What you will do:

Eight-bed step-down unit that specializes in treatment of patients on mechanical ventilators.

Our unit is open 24/7 days a week. This position will work a rotating shift. Rotating holidays and weekends required.

PVSU focuses on maximizing the rehabilitation while continuing to treat the cause of the illness. This goal is accomplished through intense physical therapy, respiratory care and mental stimulation.

The core patient care team is comprised of a specially trained nurse and nursing care partner.

Most patients admitted to PVSU come from ICU. The goal in PVSU is to continue the progress that began in ICU and to help the patient achieve the best possible outcome.

PVSU has a nurse-patient ratio of 3:1 based upon nursing acuity

MUST HAVE TWO YEAR OF RELATED ACUTE CARE EXPERIENCE.

Be a part of our exciting growth with a special pay rate! RNs with two or more years of hospital experience may work for 13 weeks making up to $70 per hour as an Internal Traveler while we kick off our new floor expansion! Vacation at the beach while working your Internal Traveler assignment!

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.