Innovation: 525-bed Level 1 trauma center and tertiary care facility that is dedicated to improving safety, quality and health every day. We are the #2 hospital in the state of Virginia and #1 hospital in Hampton Roads. Our adult diabetes and endocrinology programs are nationally ranked at #43.

JOIN OUR EXPANDED UNIT! We will be going from a 9-bed unit to a 16-bed unit this Summer 2018.

Our 9-bed ICU unit is open 24/7 days a week. Must have availability to work 12 hour shifts. Rotating holidays and weekends with other RN staff is a must.

Provides recovery and managed care to critically ill vascular, transplant and medical surgical patient population.

The primary specialty patient population includes those patients whom have undergone surgical procedures such as thoracic/abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, lower extremity re-vascularization, carotid endarterectomy, and kidney/pancreas transplant patients.

Nurse to patient ratio is 1 to 2.

MUST HAVE TWO YEAR OF RELATED ICU ACUTE CARE EXPERIENCE.

Be a part of our exciting growth with a special pay rate! RNs with two or more years of hospital experience may work for 13 weeks making up to $70 per hour as an Internal Traveler while we kick off our new floor expansion! Vacation at the beach while working your Internal Traveler assignment!

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.