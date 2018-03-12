Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS: Applicants will be assessed against qualifications which fall into two areas: Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) and Mandatory Technical Qualifications (MTQs). Failure to provide a separate narrative statement which describes fully and concisely how your experience meets the competencies described in the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) and Mandatory Technical Qualifications will eliminate you from consideration.EXECUTIVE CORE QUALIFICATIONS: You will be assessed against the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs).They are designed to assess executive experience and potential - not technical expertise. They measure whether you have the broad executive skills needed in a variety of senior executive positions. Failure to meet a qualification requirement will disqualify an applicant. (Each must be addressed separately in your Supplemental Narrative Statement. The ECQs must not exceed 10 pages.)(Note: Current career Senior Executive Service (SES); former career Senior Executive Service (SES) who are reinstatement-eligible; and graduates of OPM-certified Candidate Development Programs are not required to address the ECQs, but must address the Mandatory Technical Qualifications.)1) Leading Change: This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.2) Leading People: This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent in this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.3) Results Driven: This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent in the ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high- quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.4) Business Acumen: This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.5) Building Coalitions: This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.MANDATORY TECHNICAL QUALIFICATIONS: (Each must be addressed separately in your Supplemental Narrative Statement. Each MTQ must not exceed 2 pages.)1. In-depth knowledge of the Department of Defense (DOD) in general, organizational relationships, missions, objectives and procedures with direct experience in engineering disciplines as they apply to the DOD weapons systems acquisition process (i.e., full life cycle: spanning research, concept formulation, development, test and evaluation, qualification, production, and in-service support) of naval aviation systems.2. Broad knowledge of an array of engineering disciplines (i.e. primarily Aerospace, Electronics, Mechanical, Materials, and Industrial) sufficient to provide leadership/technical direction to employees engaged in the engineering/acquisition management of aircraft weapon systems and subsystems and to effectively operate in a multidisciplinary environment.3. Knowledge of systems engineering practice in the aerospace industry and government, and the relationship to Department of the Navy (DON) disciplines.For specific instructions for preparing your statement and definitions of these core qualifications are available at http://www.opm.gov/ses/recruitment/ecq.asp Applicants must meet the following positive education qualifications requirements of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualifications Standards Manual:Successful completion of a bachelor's or higher engineering degree from an accredited college or university. To be acceptable, the program must: (1) be in a school of engineering with at least one program accredited by (ABET) as a professional engineering program; or (2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: (a) statics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships); (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics. Such education must demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of the position.Combination a combination of college-level education, training, and/or technical experience that furnished (1) a thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying professional engineering, and (2) a good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their applications to one of the branches of engineering. The adequacy of such background must be demonstrated by one of the following:Current registration as a an Engineering Intern (EI), Engineering in Training (EIT) or Licensure as a Professional Engineer (PE) by any State, the District of Columbia, Guam or Puerto Rico. Absent other means of qualifying under this standard, those applicants who achieved such registration by means other than written test (e.g. State grandfather or eminence provisions) are eligible only for position that are within or closely related to the specialty field of their registration; orSuccessfully passed the Fundamental of Engineering (FE) examination), or any other written test required for professional registration, which is administered by an engineering licensure board in the various States, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; orSuccessful completion of at least 60 semester hours of courses in the physical, mathematical, and engineering sciences that included the courses specified in the basic requirements. The courses must be fully acceptable toward meeting the requirements of a professional engineering program as described in response A orSuccessful completion of a curriculum leading to a bachelor's degree in an appropriate scientific field , e.g., engineering technology, physics, chemistry, architecture, computer science, mathematics, hydrology, or geology, may be accepted in lieu of a degree in engineering, provided the applicant has had at least one year of professional engineering experience acquired under professional engineering supervision and guidance. Ordinarily there should be either an established plan of intensive training to develop professional engineering competence, or several years of prior professional engineering-type experience, e.g., in interdisciplinary positions. (Note: Please see the Qualifications & Education sections of this announcement for a link to the Office of Personnel Management's (OPM) Individual Occupational Requirements. OPM guidance indicates that there should be either an established plan of intensive training to develop professional engineering competence, or several years of prior professional engineering-type experience. This training plan or experience must be well documented and provided at time of application.)Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website ; and 0801 Professional Engineering Series

