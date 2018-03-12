Not required

Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required

Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position. In accordance with AR 215-3 to include a National Agency Check with Inquiries (NACI) is required to determine suitability for this position

A one year probationary period may be required

Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check

If selected, a completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty

Must be able to work days, evenings, weekends, and holidays as required (increased hours during holidays)

Satisfactory completion of a minimum of four (4) hours initial food sanitation and safety training is required within thirty (30) days of employment and a minimum of four (4) hours refresher training annually

Must meet state/local age requirements at the time of appointment if serving alcoholic beverages

Appointment is subject to completion and favorable results of fingerprints

Appointment is subject to completion and favorable results of a health assessment/physical to determine suitability for this position

Appointment is subject to satisfactory completion and favorable results of Installation Record Checks/Credit Check to determine suitability for this position

Skills and Knowledge:

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoExperience or training that indicates sufficient knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of this position consistent with acceptable practices of the trade including but not limited to:1. Must meet state/local age requirements at the time of appointment if serving alcoholic beverages.2. Ability to work without more than normal supervision.3. Ability to keep things neat, clean, and in order.4. Possess basic food preparation and handling techniques.5. Ability to interpret verbal and written instructions.6. Knowledge of basic sanitation principles.7. Ability to use and maintain kitchen tools and equipment.8. Able to lift and move objects up to forty (40) pounds (occasionally lift and carry objects up to forty-five (45) pounds), and frequently walk, bend, stoop, pull, push and reach.Must have skill and knowledge to perform tasks involving several procedures and be able to concentrate on work assignments despite interruptions and distractions. A working knowledge of sanitation standards is required as well as knowledge of procedures to prevent contamination. Must know basic food handling techniques, personal hygiene standards and safe work procedures. Must have the ability to read and understand written material. Must have knowledge of basic arithmetic such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, fractions, and decimals. Ability to apportion, weigh, and measure foods properly and to use electrical appliances, grills, stoves, ovens, and other common kitchen equipment and utensils. Ability to operate a cash register, run a snack bar and drive a food cart.Your experience has to be clearly identified in your application package/resume in order to receive consideration.(Format example: Month/Year to Month/Year employment with summary of duties).

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Additional selections may be made from this vacancy announcement for up to 90 days after the closing date.

Payment Permanent Change of Station (PCS) costs is not authorized, based on a determination that a PCS move is not in the Government interest.

Please check out our Applicant Information Kit to view additional information you may find useful when applying for our jobs. (Click here to view kit or copy this URL: http://cpol.army.mil/employ/NAF/NAF_Applicant_Information_Kit.pdf

Applications are valid for 90 days after submission date. Applicants will be referred to selecting officials as additional vacancies occur.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

