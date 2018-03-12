US Citizenship is required.

Designated or Random Drug Testing required.

Security Investigation

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

SPECIAL INFO:



SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

You must be able to obtain and retain a Top Secret security clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information. In addition, you are subject to a Counterintelligence Polygraph examination in order to maintain access to Top Secret information. All employees are subject to a periodic examination on a random basis in order to determine continued eligibility. Refusal to take the examination may result in denial of access to Top Secret information, SAP, and/or unescorted access to SCIFs. Employees with SCI access and who are under NGA cognizance are required to submit a Security Financial Disclosure Report, SF-714, on an annual basis in order to determine continued eligibility. Failure to comply may negatively impact continued access to Top Secret information, Information Systems, SAP, and/or unescorted access to SCIFs.





MANDATORY QUALIFICATION CRITERIA: For this particular job, applicants must meet all competencies reflected under the Mandatory Qualification Criteria to include education (if required). Online resumes must demonstrate qualification by providing specific examples and associated results, in response to the announcement's mandatory criteria specified in this vacancy announcement: * U.S. Citizen * At least 18 years of age at time of application * Cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 on 4.0 scale (Not Rounded) * Security Clearance (Top Secret/Sensitive Comparted Information) * Polygraph * Position is subject to Drug Testing * Students must be currently enrolled at least part time in an accredited two-year or four-year college or university degree program (associates, bachelors, graduate, or post-graduate) with a graduation date of Spring 2019 or later. * Students scheduled to graduate prior to Spring 2019 are ineligible unless accepted and enrolled in a subsequent degree program. Documentation of subsequent degree program acceptance and enrollment will be required. * Students must have a cumulative 3.0 GPA on 4.0 scale as determined by your academic institution. Once accepted, students must maintain at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA to continue in the program. * Freshman are encouraged to apply even if they do not have a GPA. Students accepted to the internship program must send an official transcript to Student Programs once the Fall 2018 Semester is over. EDUCATION REQUIREMENT: Incumbent must be enrolled in an associate degree program, baccalaureate, or graduate program. Students must maintain a 3.0 G.P.A. on 4.0 scale.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

A cover letter is highly recommended, however not required. A cover letter can be used to highlight specific accomplishments, skills and objectives. If you choose to submit a cover letter, it cannot exceed 3,000 characters.

APPLICANT EVALUATION PROCESS: Applicants will be evaluated for this job opportunity in three stages: 1) All applicants will be evaluated using the Mandatory Qualification Criteria 2) Qualified applicants will receive an invitation to complete a virtual interview through HireVue 3) Best-qualified applicants may then be further evaluated through a formalized selection process As a condition of employment at NGA, persons being considered for employment must meet NGA fitness for employment standards. In accordance with section 9902(h) of title 5, United States Code, annuitants reemployed in the Department of Defense shall receive full annuity and salary upon appointment. They shall not be eligible for retirement contributions, participation in the Thrift Savings Plan, or a supplemental or redetermined annuity for the reemployment period. Discontinued service retirement annuitants (i.e., retired under section 8336(d)(1) or 8414(b)(1)(A) of title 5, United States Code) appointed to the Department of Defense may elect to be subject to retirement provisions of the new appointment as appropriate. (See DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 300, at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives.) All candidates will be considered without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, disability, or sexual orientation. NGA provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. Applications will only be accepted online. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify us at recruitment@nga.mil. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis.