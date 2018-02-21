Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Copy Center Manager for Faculty Services - McDonough School of Business

Georgetown's McDonough School of Business (MSB), located at the intersection of business, government, and international relations, and develops principled leaders committed to serving both business and society. Through our global perspective, we prepare students to compete in today's international business environment.

The Copy Center Manager administers the daily financial and operational responsibilities of the MSB Copy Center. Reporting to the Director of Faculty Services, the Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Copy and Postage Support

Manages and produces copy requests for MSB Faculty and MSB Administrators, communicating directly with Faculty and Administrators.

Maintains a clean and organized environment.

Produces course packs for each semester/module with the Director of Faculty Services.

Applies postage to outgoing mail for MSB Faculty and Administrators and manages and/or organizes postage requests and assists in sorting and delivering mail.

Provides a monthly report regarding postage charges to be billed to MSB Departments.

Performs printer maintenance and orders Xerox supplies as needed.

Serves as direct liaison with Xerox technicians and client support.

Communicates concerns and ideas for improvement of procedures with the Director.

Ensures security of Copy Center and copy jobs (exams).

Maintains electronic and hardcopy record of all course packs sold through the Copy Center.

Handles inquiries and disputes with students without involving the Director.

Provides binding services for MBA students and professors.

Communicates the pattern of course pack sales to Faculty and manages the recycling of unsold course packs.

Temporary Employee and Proctor Manager

Trains and manages temporary employees.

Maintains proctor schedule and serves as liaison with proctors during midterms and finals.

Communicates concerns with Director.

Financial Services

Tracks course pack sales and prepares the Harvard Business School monthly sales report for the Director.

Prepares checks for deposit calculating taxable sales and DC sales tax, sends checks to Bursar's Office for deposit, and delivers documentation to the Director of the department.

Serves as GoCard Office liaison.

Arranges parking for Xerox technician.

Requirements

High school diploma or certified equivalency - preference for some college coursework completion

Experience in general office support and customer service - printing service experience not necessary

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, email, and file storage

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

