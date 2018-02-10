Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Staff Psychologist, Counseling and Psychiatric Service (CAPS) - Division of Student Affairs

The Counseling and Psychiatric Service (CAPS) serves as the university's primary mental health agency for its students and campus community. Our central mission is to collaborate directly with students in overcoming difficulties that may interfere with the definition and accomplishment of their educational, personal, and career goals. Accordingly, CAPS strives to provide students with opportunities to develop greater self-understanding, identify and solve problems, and improve academic performance through the alleviation of psychological, emotional, and cognitive impediments.

The Staff Psychologist delivers psychotherapy, counseling, outreach, and consultation services to Georgetown students, and consultations to deans, faculty, staff, and parents. S/he has a particular focus on first generation college students. Reporting to the Assistant Director, the Staff Psychologist has duties that include but are not limited to:

Direct Clinical Service

Conducts mental health/psychological evaluations and assessments.

Provides individual and group psychotherapy and crisis intervention services.

Shares on call, intake, and emergency responsibilities with other staff members, providing back up coverage for the Intake Coordinator when necessary.

Maintains case management to ensure that patient dispositions are successfully completed.

Documents and maintains timely and accurate client records, providing campus based clinical services.

Maintains current knowledge regarding professional practices, ethics, and laws.

Community Consultation/Outreach

Provides consultation to students, faculty and staff regarding mental health, behavioral, and student life issues.

Communicates with university personnel and other concerned individuals such as family members and concerned students.

Provides outreach activities to the University community including training, presentations, and crisis response.

Supervision and Other Duties

Receives and/or provides clinical supervision as assigned.

Attends scheduled staff meetings.

Participates on CAPS and University Committees as assigned.

Requirements

MSW, Ph.D., or Psy.D.

Demonstrated experience as a psychologist or social worker

Full DC licensure in psychology or social work must be obtained within 2 years of hire date. Prior to full licensure, Psychology Associate status or Licensed Graduate Social Worker status will enable the successful candidate to provide clinical services

Committed to and experienced in working with students of diverse identities and needs and a range of presenting concerns

Interest and ability to contribute to Georgetown's long-standing commitment to social justice are highly desirable

Applicants must submit both a CV and a cover letter - recommend combining CV and cover letter into a single document for upload. The cover letter must include a list of 3 references and actual letters of reference should be forwarded as they become available.

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.