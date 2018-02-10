Staff Psychologist, Counseling and Psychiatric Service (CAPS) - Division of Student Affairs
- Georgetown University
- Washington D.C.
- Feb 10, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Counselor and Therapist, Social Worker
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Staff Psychologist, Counseling and Psychiatric Service (CAPS) - Division of Student Affairs
The Counseling and Psychiatric Service (CAPS) serves as the university's primary mental health agency for its students and campus community. Our central mission is to collaborate directly with students in overcoming difficulties that may interfere with the definition and accomplishment of their educational, personal, and career goals. Accordingly, CAPS strives to provide students with opportunities to develop greater self-understanding, identify and solve problems, and improve academic performance through the alleviation of psychological, emotional, and cognitive impediments.
The Staff Psychologist delivers psychotherapy, counseling, outreach, and consultation services to Georgetown students, and consultations to deans, faculty, staff, and parents. S/he has a particular focus on first generation college students. Reporting to the Assistant Director, the Staff Psychologist has duties that include but are not limited to:
Direct Clinical Service
- Conducts mental health/psychological evaluations and assessments.
- Provides individual and group psychotherapy and crisis intervention services.
- Shares on call, intake, and emergency responsibilities with other staff members, providing back up coverage for the Intake Coordinator when necessary.
- Maintains case management to ensure that patient dispositions are successfully completed.
- Documents and maintains timely and accurate client records, providing campus based clinical services.
- Maintains current knowledge regarding professional practices, ethics, and laws.
Community Consultation/Outreach
- Provides consultation to students, faculty and staff regarding mental health, behavioral, and student life issues.
- Communicates with university personnel and other concerned individuals such as family members and concerned students.
- Provides outreach activities to the University community including training, presentations, and crisis response.
Supervision and Other Duties
- Receives and/or provides clinical supervision as assigned.
- Attends scheduled staff meetings.
- Participates on CAPS and University Committees as assigned.
Requirements
- MSW, Ph.D., or Psy.D.
- Demonstrated experience as a psychologist or social worker
- Full DC licensure in psychology or social work must be obtained within 2 years of hire date. Prior to full licensure, Psychology Associate status or Licensed Graduate Social Worker status will enable the successful candidate to provide clinical services
- Committed to and experienced in working with students of diverse identities and needs and a range of presenting concerns
- Interest and ability to contribute to Georgetown's long-standing commitment to social justice are highly desirable
Applicants must submit both a CV and a cover letter - recommend combining CV and cover letter into a single document for upload. The cover letter must include a list of 3 references and actual letters of reference should be forwarded as they become available.
