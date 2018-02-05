Adventist Healthcare

Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as an MRI Technologist at Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, MD. Our MRI team is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Work Schedule

PRN (as needed) - Must be able to work flex shifts; days, evenings, weekends and on call.

Responsibilities

1. Assists the Lead MRI Technologist with planning and organizing.

2. Produces high quality MRI images to provide the Radiologists with accurate data.

3. Interacts with the radiologists to ensure proper protocol for complicated or unusual procedures.

4. Assesses patient condition for the use of contrast materials

5. Maintains a clean and safe environment.

6. Reviews each exam for technical accuracy and communicates pertinent data to the radiologist or person responsible for care of the patient.

7. Maintain a patient schedule that produces quality images in the most efficient manner, while serving the community needs.

Qualifications

a. Graduate of an accredited School of Radiography and/or

b. Certified MRI by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists

c. Licensed by the State of Maryland

d. BLS-CPR certification from American Heart Association

e. IV Certification preferred

f. One year MRI scanning experience

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Adventist HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare