Adventist Healthcare

Electrophysiology Lab Radiology Technologist

Bring your passion to work in a premier EP Lab in the State of Maryland at Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, MD as an Electrophysiology Lab credentialed cardiovascular technologist.

Two-three labs working with high volumes performing complex and acute EP cases and using the TAVAR Cath program, Ensite and Carto EP equipment, assisting cardioversions

Work Schedule

Full time day shift 7:00 am - 5:30 pm

Qualifications

1-2 years minimum experience working in EP Lab

Knowledge of EP Stimulator, S-heart rhythms, familiarity with Intracardiac ICE machine

BLS & ACLS from American Heart Association

Registered Cardiovascular Technologist

Cardiovascular Credentialing International

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, we will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare