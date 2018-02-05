Cardiovascular Radiology Tech - Electrophysiology (EP) Lab
- Employer
- Adventist HealthCare
- Location
- Takoma Park, MD
- Posted
- Feb 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Electrophysiology Lab Radiology Technologist
Bring your passion to work in a premier EP Lab in the State of Maryland at Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, MD as an Electrophysiology Lab credentialed cardiovascular technologist.
Two-three labs working with high volumes performing complex and acute EP cases and using the TAVAR Cath program, Ensite and Carto EP equipment, assisting cardioversions
Work Schedule
Full time day shift 7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Qualifications
1-2 years minimum experience working in EP Lab
Knowledge of EP Stimulator, S-heart rhythms, familiarity with Intracardiac ICE machine
BLS & ACLS from American Heart Association
Registered Cardiovascular Technologist
Cardiovascular Credentialing International
Tobacco Statement
Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, we will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.
We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.
Equal Employment Opportunity
We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.
