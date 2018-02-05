Registered Nurse

Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as an Oncology Nurse Navigator. Our team of nurses is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients physical, mental, and spiritual health.

As a nurse your job is to care for your patients. At Adventist HealthCare our job is to care for you. We do this by offering:

1. Work life balance through non rotating shifts

2. Recognition and rewards for professional expertise

3. Free parking

4. Financial support for certifications

5. Reduced tuition at partnering universities

Our nurses passion is reflected in both our patient satisfaction scores and quality outcomes. Join Adventist HealthCare, and take your passion for Oncology nursing to one of our hospitals, located in Maryland, just outside of Washington DC.

The Oncology Nurse Navigator is a professional registered nurse with oncology-specific clinical knowledge who offers individualized assistance to patients, families, and caregivers to help overcome healthcare system barriers in a holistic and systematic way.

He/she facilitates and oversees the care delivery for patients under the direction of the VP of Service Lines and departmental leadership and in collaboration with the medical director, navigating the patient through the care continuum. The Oncology Nurse Navigator is

responsible for the care of his/her patients, including (but not limited to), evaluating the patient at each clinic visit; management of symptoms related to the patients cancer and/or treatment; educating the patient about their disease; working with other disciplines (e.g.surgical oncology, radiation oncology) and staff members (e.g. Intake coordinator, scheduling) to ensure the patient receives the proper diagnostic evaluation and treatment in a timely manner. The OCNN effectively develops and manages the patient navigator program for the oncology patient population. The navigator communicates effectively and works cooperatively with surgical, radiation, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, chemotherapy infusion, physical therapy, nutrition, home health, hospice, and psychosocial support departments as well as outside agencies such as the American Cancer Society, National Cancer Institute, genomics institutions, specialty

pharmacies, and other cancer institutions. Also works with community outreach, development of work processes and data collection.

A Bachelor's Degree in Nursing.

3-5 years of experience at the staff level in oncology or a related health care field.

Evidence of progressively responsible experience in autonomous roles.

Experience in program development and deployment.

Customer-focused approach, with a broad definition of customer.

Style, which includes collaboration, coaching, mentoring, listening, participative decision-making,

negotiating and team building skills.

Effective verbal and written communication skills. Tact and positive demeanor.

Ability and a desire to establish and maintain rapport with physicians and organizational personnel.

Outcomes driven decision making.

Ability to plan, develop, implement and administer health related programs.

Ability to work autonomously, establishing benchmarks for success, and reporting against these.

Demonstrates understanding of and commitment to the organizations mission and values.

Work Schedule

FT position, 40 hours/week, no weekends or holidays.

