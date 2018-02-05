Adventist Healthcare

If you want to make a difference in someone's life, come and talk to us about working with a team of professional nurses who are changing people's lives one at a time!

Show your care and compassion for this fragile population by joining this team here at Adventist HealthCare. Our team of nurses is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients physical, mental, and spiritual health.

As a nurse your job is to care for your patients. At Adventist HealthCare our job is to care for you. We do this by offering:

Work life balance through non-rotating shifts

Recognition and rewards for professional expertise

Free parking

Financial support for certifications

Reduced tuition at partnering universities

Qualifications:

-1 year (min) experience as a psychiatric nurse or acute Medical/Surgical RN (or related areas of care)

-In addition to a year of nursing experience, you will need to be licensed as an RN in Maryland (or other Nurse Licensure Compact state) and have your American Heart Association (BLS) certification.

Join the Adventist Healthcare Nursing team today!

To learn more about this opportunity contact: Lisa Leifheit at 301-956-7041

Apply online to be considered or submit your resume directly to our department at: lleifhei@adventisthealthcare.com

https://youtu.be/uWhhTJGVicU

Work Schedule

This is a full time position 3 (12 hour) shifts working 7 p - 7 a plus every other weekend.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, Adventist HealthCare will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

Adventist HealthCare will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Adventist HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.