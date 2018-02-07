DCS Corp has an immediate opening at the F-35 USRL for a SCS Lab Technical Analyst.

Essential Job Functions:

Support USRL lab multi-sensor testing.

Create and run SCS/CEESIM files for test execution.

Program threat scenarios for mission data testing.

Perform general lab equipment functions such as calibrations, operations, and startup/shutdown procedures.

Coordinate with systems engineers to determine and verify mission data testing requirements.

Requirements

Required skills:

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required for most positions.

Must have BS with 5 years or HS diploma plus 13 years of experience, preferably in the F-35 SCS/Lab environment.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance.

Desired skills:

Bachelor's Degree in an Engineering/technical discipline Experience with lab equipment such as SCS, CEESIM, JADE, and CFS.

Familiarity with Intelligence sources such as the CED, EWIRDB, and NGES Experience with 5th generation fighter parametrics for threat identification.

Experience programming EW stimulator testing.

Experience with MD CCBs.

