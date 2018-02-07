DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

In this position you will provide full-spectrum Acquisition Program Management Support to various USAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Sensors programs within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio.Essential Job Functions:This position requires a Top Secret clearance (SSBI within the past five years) with Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI-DCID 6/4) eligibility on the first day of employment. The incumbent may be required to sign and comply with various government and commercial non-disclosure and non-compete agreements.Provide a wide range of acquisition program management, analytical, technical and support services for programs managed by the ISR/SOF Directorate.In compliance with current Air Force regulations and guidelines, the incumbent shall apply knowledge and experience in pre-acquisition definition and capabilities integration of requirements, acquisition program management principles, and policies/procedures to assist with the procurement of sensor systems, subsystems, and equipment throughout their total life cycle.Apply integration, communication, coordination, organizational and planning expertise to technical research and development activities and acquisition efforts across a broad spectrum of functional disciplines in order to assist with the implementation of program direction.Assist in planning, organizing, and managing critical aspects of the development, production, and/or deployment of capabilities sensors' systems, subsystems, and equipment, to include managing program cost, schedule, performance, and risk.Assist in the full spectrum of actions required to award contracts and contract modifications to various vendors that may include pre-award documentation, assistance in support of source selection activities, and post-award support requirements.Assist in surveillance of weapon system prime contractor and subcontractor performance, to include determining program progress developing and analyzing key program metrics, analyzing earned value management systems, and in developing and integrating risk management strategies.The incumbent shall also be familiar with and provide compliance assistance with commercial practices (such as Performance Based Business Environment (PBBE), Evolutionary Acquisition, and Agile Acquisition). Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor's Degree plus a minimum of 12 years of relevant experience and at least 6 years of experience must have been performed on DoD programs/projects in a relevant field relevant.Must have a Top Secret/SCI clearance.Understand and assimilate highly complex technical information, and assist in the assessment, operational planning, testing, and transition of technology to support new USAF programs of record.Applicants selected will be subject to a U.S. Government background investigation and must meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information: Top Secret clearance (SSBI within the past five years) with Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI-DCID 6/4) eligibility on the first day of employment.Desired Skills:Familiarity with multiple intelligence disciplines to include, but not limited to: Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), Imagery Intelligence (IMINT), Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT), Hyperspectral Imaging, and Sense and Avoid (SAA) Systems.Experience with US Air Force sensor programs for manned and unmanned aircraft.