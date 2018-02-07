Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Travel Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. The Travel Analyst will be part of the Central Travel Agency (CTA) team.

Responsibilities

• Provide direct application support for the Defense Travel System and its user community

• Provide travel administration support with the Defense Travel System:

o Walk users through document processing steps

o Provide basic troubleshooting assistance

o Provide guidance related to business rules and JTR/JFTR compliance issues

• Utilize the HEAT call logging system to receive trouble calls and record actions taken

Required Qualifications

• High School Diploma or Equivalent

• 3 years of Help Desk experience

• Experience with Microsoft Office Suite

• Ability to work scheduled hours consistently

• Ability to work until 5:00pm

• Good verbal and written communication skills

• Great attention to detail

• Excellent organization skills

• Must be able to follow directions

Desired Qualifications

• Experience with HEAT, trouble ticket system

• Experience with DTS software, used for travel order/voucher generation and processing

Education

HS/GED

Clearance

Public Trust



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.