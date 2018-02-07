The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine seeks a Director to develop and manage a portfolio of activities that examine environmental problems and their effects on human health, human impacts on the environment, and the assessment and management of related risks. The mission of the Board on Environmental Studies and Toxicology (BEST) is to provide our nation with independent, objective advice and dialog on matters related to the impacts of human activities and environmental exposures on human health and environmental quality. BEST carries out its mission through studies, workshops, and other activities that bring together experts from academic institutions, industry, national laboratories, and other organizations to examine specific issues.

The Director is responsible for the intellectual, managerial, and financial leadership of board activities. He or she is responsible for program development and overall financial management, staff planning and management, and is fully accountable for the performance and results of the board. The Director manages a high-level professional staff. He or she maintains internal and external relations, oversees the assembling of committees and provides guidance to those committees in the conduct of their work and/or consensus building process. He or she responds to requests for studies, negotiating scope of work and budget, and independently develops programs/projects and negotiates funding with sponsors. Strong communications and negotiation skills are required.

The Director reports to the Executive Director of the Division on Earth and Life Studies and is part of the division’s executive leadership team.

The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The Division on Earth and Life Studies (DELS) consists of twelve units that facilitate communication among the research community, policy makers, industry, interest groups, and the public. DELS is responsible for a vast array of topics, ranging from the molecular level to the global level. The common thread linking the units is the broad topic of science and the environment, but the division also examines issues outside that area.

The Board on Environmental Studies and Toxicology (BEST) is the National Academies' principal study unit for environmental pollution problems affecting human health, human impacts on the environment, and the assessment and management of related risks to human health and the environment. BEST addresses questions about air and water pollution; solid and hazardous waste; toxicology; epidemiology; risk assessment; applied ecology; natural resources; and environmental engineering, economics, law, and policy.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Expertise and/or experience in environmental science and technology, environmental health, the assessment and management of related risks to human health and the environment, and/or related fields. Demonstrated ability to work as part of a strategic management team, to operate independently and with significant latitude for independent judgment and action, and to solve intellectual problems that reflect substantial variety and complexity. Ability to develop and maintain relationships with sponsors and other external stakeholders, and to negotiate external funding. Ability to serve as a resource to others in the resolution of complex problems and issues, and to train and develop staff. Ability to maintain relationships with co-workers, and employees in other National Academies’ departments. Experience working in complex environments with science or engineering missions with a high degree of organizational effectiveness. Excellent written, verbal, public speaking, interpersonal, and organizational skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with employees at all levels, volunteer advisers, and others. Understanding of the mission and culture of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.



