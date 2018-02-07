The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

Founded in 1964, the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) is a private, independent, nonprofit institution that provides engineering leadership in service to the nation. The mission of the National Academy of Engineering is to advance the well-being of the nation by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and by marshalling the expertise and insights of eminent engineers to provide independent advice to the federal government on matters involving engineering and technology.

The NAE is tasked with identifying and illuminating issues at the intersections of engineering, technology, and society that impact our quality of life. Studies, symposia, and public information activities are carried out both independently by the NAE Program Office and jointly with other units of the National Academies.

JOB SUMMARY:

Under general guidance and direction, plans, develops, and coordinates internal and external communications and media projects, programs, events, outreach and dissemination activities, and/or media relations. Establishes, designs, and oversees implementation of communication, media, and dissemination projects, using various media such as print, electronic, video, and web-based products. Advises staff on communication and dissemination strategies and develops strategies for public release and media activities. Negotiates, plans, and implements communication and media strategies. Expands the National Academies’ presence and product awareness through communication and media efforts through a variety of media.

Incumbents in this job perform more complex writing and oversight activities than that performed at the Associate level and work more independently and autonomously. This job supports managers and supervisors by assisting with supervision of staff and may be responsible for full supervision of nonexempt staff, but typically is not responsible for managing a unit’s media or communications group.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

1. Independently writes articles, columns, information pieces, news releases, publication announcements, and media advisories relating to complex scientific and engineering topics for various mediums, including online and print newsletters, journals, and magazines.

2. Composes and/or edits report summaries, briefs, flyers, postcards, CDs, videos, and other special dissemination products. Provides advice and technical assistance or directly assists in the production of popular or specialized audience versions of products.

3. Explores and develops new ways to communicate activities and to disseminate reports and information and to expand the audience for these products. Keeps abreast of science policy and relevant science news stories.

4. Works with staff and committees in developing publication, distribution, and implementation strategies and to identify appropriate vehicles for reaching target audiences.

5. Tracks status and relevance of reports and/or other publications. Assesses independently the probable media interest in studies, meetings of a highly complex nature, and/or publications. Disseminates reports and information to media.

6. Coordinates study release schedules with applicable units, and in collaboration with senior staff, troubleshoots issues in study procedure that may affect the impact of the report upon release and/or the institution’s reputation.

7. Creates and maintains online content, including web sites and social media channels. Provides technical and strategic expertise in the use of online technologies.

8. Collaborates with appropriate units and staff to maintain and expand effective internal communications.

9. Develops and maintains a network of stakeholder and interested public contacts (e.g., nongovernmental organizations), worldwide media contacts, outside experts and service providers. Maintains an ongoing dialogue with outside audiences.

10. Organizes and conducts news conferences and public briefings, both in-person events and on the Web. Promotes and publicizes events, public meetings, and other programs and activities.

11. Provides oversight of production of online products and services for authors, journalists, and the general public, such as electronic newsletters and other web-based and email outreach tools. May oversee the report production function.

12. Trains and mentors staff. May assign and review the work of junior staff. Offers technical training to program staff on communications initiatives and tools (e.g. web content management software).

13. May be responsible for monitoring and offering input on media budgets and generating budget forecasts.

14. May identify donors for core dissemination efforts and help write proposal text for budgets. May coordinate event fundraising efforts, in collaboration with the Office of Development.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Ability to solve problems of appreciable variety and complexity. Ability to serve as a resource to others in the resolution of complex problems and issues. Ability to operate independently, and exercise appreciable latitude for independent judgment, discretion, and action. Ability to work successfully in a team environment and to form and maintain effective teams. Experience working in complex environments with a high degree of organizational effectiveness. Ability to develop effective working relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies’ departments through effective communication. Excellent communication skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of employees.



