JOB SUMMARY:

Provides direction, management, and leads the business planning, financial, and budgeting activities for a major division of the National Academies. Directs the activities of a variety of financial functions including fiscal and budgetary management and coordination of contract and grant efforts. Supervises financial staff.

Has primary responsibility for the overall financial and/or accounting functions for a major division. Ensures longer-term functional objectives are translated into shorter-term tasks, and establishes processes/procedures to ensure the effective and efficient operation of a somewhat complex function. Has authority to take whatever action deemed advisable or necessary, subject only to organizational and departmental policies and rules. Provides innovative solutions to complex problems that impact program's or project’s success. Serves a resources to others. Must directly manage exempt level employees. May manage nonexempt employees directly or through supervisors/leads.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

1. Provides financial management and analysis for a major division of the National Academies. Prepares financial projections. Authorizes expenditures. Determines allocation of discretionary income. Prepares financial reports for the executive director and unit directors. Ensures compliance with auditing requirements, contractual obligations, and budgetary limitations.

2. Oversees the preparation of division’s operating budget and program estimates. Monitors throughout the year for accuracy and adjusts estimates as needed. Ensures funds are being used appropriately.

3. Reviews cost estimates for proposal submission to federal agencies and private sponsors for projects and core support.

4. Reviews proposed sponsor agreements to assess potential contractual problems, spending limits, deliverables, and reporting requirements. Ensures that accepted agreements are in compliance with National Academies’ policies and procedures.

5. Meets with staff to review and discuss financial matters and participates in Academy-wide financial meetings. Meets regularly with chief financial officer to communicate priorities and concerns.

6. Liaises with the Office of Contracts and Grants (OCG), Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO), and other operating units of the National Academies regarding division financial matters.

7. Oversees all financial issues for the division. Develops division processes and procedures. Advises staff on National Academies’ and unit policies and procedures on financial matters.

8. Provides leadership and mentoring for finance employees. Supervises or co-supervises financial staff (with dotted-line responsibility; financial staff may be primarily supervised by board staff). Trains and develops employees to successfully perform current responsibilities and encourages development of staff for future roles. Forms effective teams and cultivates a work environment that fosters teamwork. Interprets and ensures consistent application of organizational policies. Initiates personnel actions, including performance and compensation reviews and disciplinary actions.

9. Conducts regular audits. Answers requests from internal and external auditors and oversees the compilation and dissemination of the information requested.

10. May have oversight for a variety of administrative areas such as human resources, facilities, purchasing, and telecommunications.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Thorough knowledge of accounting and financial principles and OMB Circulars. Proficiency in Microsoft Excel. Ability to solve both routine and complex problems through selection and application of commonly used rules, procedures, and precedents. Ability to operate with appreciable latitude for independent judgment and action. Ability to work successfully in a team environment. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies’ departments through effective communication. Excellent communication skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of employees.



