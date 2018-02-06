Front Desk Manager - Temp-to-Hire
1 day left
- Employer
- Ford Agency
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- DOE
- Posted
- Feb 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 13, 2018
- Function
- Administrative, Operations / Logistics
- Industry
- Public Policy / Public Affairs
- Hours
- Full Time
The Ford Agency is looking for an administrative professional to provide front desk management and meeting/event coordination for a global strategic consulting firm in Chinatown. The successful candidate will be an organized individual with an eye for detail and superior customer service and interpersonal skills. This is a great opportunity for a candidate who likes to work independently and keep things running smoothly and efficiently. This is a temp-to-hire opportunity and available immediately.
Responsibilities Include:
Qualifications Include:
For consideration, send your resume to:
Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN: Front Desk Manager /Office Coordinator
To see more positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.
The Ford Agency, Inc.
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 200
Washington, D.C. 20036
Similar jobs
Apply for Front Desk Manager - Temp-to-Hire
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly