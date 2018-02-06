The Ford Agency is looking for an administrative professional to provide front desk management and meeting/event coordination for a global strategic consulting firm in Chinatown. The successful candidate will be an organized individual with an eye for detail and superior customer service and interpersonal skills. This is a great opportunity for a candidate who likes to work independently and keep things running smoothly and efficiently. This is a temp-to-hire opportunity and available immediately.

Responsibilities Include:

Coordinating meetings and events

Managing vendor relationships

Act as first point of contact for callers, visitors, and vendors

Provide additional project and administrative support to any team initiatives

Maintain and monitor files and office supplies

Qualifications Include:

Bachelor's degree

1+ years of administrative support experience

Knowledge of MS Office

Professional phone and written communications skills

Ability to problem solve and multi-task

For consideration, send your resume to:

Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com

ATTN: Front Desk Manager /Office Coordinator

To see more positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

The Ford Agency, Inc.

1660 L Street, NW

Suite 200

Washington, D.C. 20036