Ford Agency

Front Desk Manager - Temp-to-Hire

1 day left

Employer
Ford Agency
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
DOE
Posted
Feb 06, 2018
Closes
Mar 13, 2018
Function
Administrative, Operations / Logistics
Industry
Public Policy / Public Affairs
Hours
Full Time

The Ford Agency is looking for an administrative professional to provide front desk management and meeting/event coordination for a global strategic consulting firm in Chinatown.  The successful candidate will be an organized individual with an eye for detail and superior customer service and interpersonal skills.  This is a great opportunity for a candidate who likes to work independently and keep things running smoothly and efficiently.  This is a temp-to-hire opportunity and available immediately.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Coordinating meetings and events
  • Managing vendor relationships
  • Act as first point of contact for callers, visitors, and vendors
  • Provide additional project and administrative support to any team initiatives
  • Maintain and monitor files and office supplies

    • Qualifications Include:

  • Bachelor's degree
  • 1+ years of administrative support experience
  • Knowledge of MS Office
  • Professional phone and written communications skills
  • Ability to problem solve and multi-task

    •  

    For consideration, send your resume to:

    Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com
    ATTN: Front Desk Manager /Office Coordinator

     

    To see more positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

     

    The Ford Agency, Inc.
    1660 L Street, NW
    Suite 200
    Washington, D.C. 20036

    Not ready to apply?

    Email me to apply later

    Similar jobs

    Share

    Apply for Front Desk Manager - Temp-to-Hire

    Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

    Apply

    Upload from your computer

    Or import from cloud storage

    Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

    4000 characters left

    By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

    More searches like this