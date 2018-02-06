The Kennedy Center Production Operations Department seeks a technician with a thorough working knowledge in all areas of technical theatrical production. The position is Master Technician, Terrace Theater. Applicant must have a minimum of five years’ experience as a technician and programmer in: lighting, video, and audio, have solid working knowledge in: stage carpentry, basic computer networks, setting up bands, Orchestras and mounting of theatrical productions. Applicant must have working knowledge of modern stage technology and procedures. Applicant must be familiar with the safe working procedures of a stage and its related tools and equipment as well as safe working procedures in a production environment. This position is one of the two “staff” recognized positions in the Terrace Theater as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between The Kennedy Center and I.A.T.S.E. local #22. This position is a full time, hourly position with benefits, vacation, and sick leave.

Duties and Responsibilities:

100% As JFKC Master Technician, Terrace Theater, will work as a team member and partner with the other member of the basic crew scheduling, loading in, setting up, rehearsing, taking down and loading out productions. Master Technician will need to act as a leader to any over-hire employee’s referred to work in the Terrace Theater by I.A.T.S.E. local #22. Master Technician will work with visiting “Road Crews” and Kennedy Center Programmers, to safely and efficiently schedule, lay-out and plan all aspects for the mounting of productions, visiting and produced in the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater. Master Technician will work with Production Management assuring technical needs of “tech riders” are fulfilled and/or assessing and creating schedules and plans of productions technical needs. Master Technician will perform maintenance on theatrical systems in the theater, when not working on productions. Master Technician will perform other work as assigned and defined in the CBA.

Education/Experience

A minimum of 5 years’ professional experience in Technical Theater.

Bachelor’s degree in technical theatre; advanced degree preferred.

Minimum Skills and/or Knowledge Required

The applicant must possess excellent skill levels in set up and operation of theatrical equipment enabling smooth running performances. Applicant must be able to work well with others, and be able to prioritize in a high pressure environment. Applicant must have experience working with union crews.

Flexibility, the ability to work well under pressure, and the ability to prioritize in a multi-task environment are required. Equally important is the ability to translate the financial concerns of the Kennedy Center while ensuring the successful maintaining and acquisition of theatrical equipment.

Thorough working knowledge of all areas of theatrical production and presentation.

Thorough working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite including, Word, Excel, Power Point, and Access.

Basic working knowledge of AutoCAD and/or Vector works is very helpful.

Knowledge of ArtsVision software for production and programming calendars a plus.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a world premier performing arts organization and our nation’s cultural center. Diversity is a critical component of our mission, vision, and values. Our staff exhibits a wide variety of perspectives and experiences which enable us to foster and strengthen an environment of diversity and inclusion.