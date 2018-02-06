Looking for an experienced level marketing role at an energetic & passionate company? Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, a Bethesda, MD CPA Firm is in search of a Marketing Specialist to join our team.​

Summary of Position:

The marketing specialist drives strategic positioning and lead-generation initiatives through the maintenance of high quality, consistent branding standards; the design, production and distribution of print and digital materials; and the management of firm marketing events and digital platforms. The marketing specialist also assists the marketing director in lead generation and nurturing marketing programs, provides support to the marketing team in select areas, and provides initiative, analysis and creative problem solving.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Manage high-quality, consistent branding standards and firm messaging via management of graphic design, advertising, thought leadership and sponsorship projects including development of all print and digital collateral

Manage firm’s participation in networking, trade show and conference events including registration, representation by the firm’s professionals, on-site support, display and give-away selection and acquisition, logistics and promotional strategy

Manage website, social media and other online platforms to ensure accuracy, relevancy, consistency and brand compliance

Support market research and analysis, public relations initiatives and budget management

Manage content calendar development and distribution of print/electronic newsletters and other publications (e.g. blogs, direct mailings, videos, etc.)

Support execution of marketing plans among audit, tax and accounting professionals

Contribute to lead qualification and CRM database management

Identify board and committee membership and thought leadership opportunities for the firm’s audit, tax and accounting professionals

Apply quality control, improved efficiencies and best practices to marketing projects

Manage vendor relationships

Contribute to proposal development process

Working conditions:

Candidates must be able to provide their own transportation to and from off-site events with materials as needed

Qualifications:

Bachelor degree in marketing, communications, business or a related field

4-6 years of marketing experience, preferably with professional services marketing experience

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (including InDesign) and Microsoft Suite

Experience in website management and proficiency in WordPress

Proven project management skills that demonstrate an attention to detail as well as an understanding of long-term goals and objectives

Self-starting, self-motivated strategic thinker and problem solver

Ability to maintain effective business relationships

Ability to work independently, use good judgment and manage his or her own time and deadlines

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with shifting priorities and timelines

Ability to work well with diverse personalities at all levels in an organization and function as a valuable contributor to a professional services marketing team

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

This is a full time position. Our office is located 2 blocks from the metro. Our benefits include a 401(k) plan, paid individual medical and a culture that fosters flexibility and career development. We look forward to hearing from you!