Marketing Specialist
1 day left
- Employer
- Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, CPAs
- Location
- Bethesda, Maryland
- Posted
- Feb 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 13, 2018
- Function
- Marketing and Public Relations
- Industry
- Financial Services and Banking
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Looking for an experienced level marketing role at an energetic & passionate company? Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, a Bethesda, MD CPA Firm is in search of a Marketing Specialist to join our team.
Summary of Position:
The marketing specialist drives strategic positioning and lead-generation initiatives through the maintenance of high quality, consistent branding standards; the design, production and distribution of print and digital materials; and the management of firm marketing events and digital platforms. The marketing specialist also assists the marketing director in lead generation and nurturing marketing programs, provides support to the marketing team in select areas, and provides initiative, analysis and creative problem solving.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
- Manage high-quality, consistent branding standards and firm messaging via management of graphic design, advertising, thought leadership and sponsorship projects including development of all print and digital collateral
- Manage firm’s participation in networking, trade show and conference events including registration, representation by the firm’s professionals, on-site support, display and give-away selection and acquisition, logistics and promotional strategy
- Manage website, social media and other online platforms to ensure accuracy, relevancy, consistency and brand compliance
- Support market research and analysis, public relations initiatives and budget management
- Manage content calendar development and distribution of print/electronic newsletters and other publications (e.g. blogs, direct mailings, videos, etc.)
- Support execution of marketing plans among audit, tax and accounting professionals
- Contribute to lead qualification and CRM database management
- Identify board and committee membership and thought leadership opportunities for the firm’s audit, tax and accounting professionals
- Apply quality control, improved efficiencies and best practices to marketing projects
- Manage vendor relationships
- Contribute to proposal development process
Working conditions:
- Candidates must be able to provide their own transportation to and from off-site events with materials as needed
Qualifications:
- Bachelor degree in marketing, communications, business or a related field
- 4-6 years of marketing experience, preferably with professional services marketing experience
- Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (including InDesign) and Microsoft Suite
- Experience in website management and proficiency in WordPress
- Proven project management skills that demonstrate an attention to detail as well as an understanding of long-term goals and objectives
- Self-starting, self-motivated strategic thinker and problem solver
- Ability to maintain effective business relationships
- Ability to work independently, use good judgment and manage his or her own time and deadlines
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with shifting priorities and timelines
- Ability to work well with diverse personalities at all levels in an organization and function as a valuable contributor to a professional services marketing team
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills
This is a full time position. Our office is located 2 blocks from the metro. Our benefits include a 401(k) plan, paid individual medical and a culture that fosters flexibility and career development. We look forward to hearing from you!