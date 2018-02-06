MASON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.

INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SERVICE SPECIALIST

We are a growing, fully independent, national SEC registered investment advisor, in Northern Virginia, working with high net worth individuals and nonprofits such as community foundations, schools and universities, arts organizations, and museums. We are seeking an Institutional Client Service Specialist to join our investment management team. This person will provide support to Senior Members of the Institutional team by completing operational and administrative tasks including heavy calendar management, scheduling appointments, compiling investment management paperwork, setting up new accounts and interacting with clients. The candidate should be detail-oriented and extremely organized.

This individual will serve as liaison between the Institutional team and organizations for conferences, meetings, conference calls, and other events. Manages staff travel arrangements, appointments, meetings, and conferences.

Assist in preparation of responses to Request for Proposals (RFPs). Drafts and edits reports, proposals, exhibits, presentations, correspondence and other documents.

The candidate should have a strong work ethic and be very detail-oriented. They must be able to work effectively independently, but value the importance of being part of a team. Must have the ability to handle confidential data discretely.

College Degree Preferred. Securities and brokerage experience would be extremely beneficial to this position as well as spreadsheet analysis. Requirements include proficiency in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. Knowledge of Goldmine software is a plus.

We offer excellent benefits including a 401(k) plan, a competitive salary and a great work environment. We are looking forward to finding the right person to join The Mason Companies.

Please send resume and salary requirements to rpylypko@masoncompanies.com .

Must be a U.S. Citizen.