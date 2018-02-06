INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

Employer
MASON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.
Location
Reston, Fairfax, Virginia
Posted
Feb 06, 2018
Closes
Apr 07, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Financial Services and Banking
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

MASON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.

INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SERVICE SPECIALIST

We are a growing, fully independent, national SEC registered investment advisor, in Northern Virginia, working with high net worth individuals and nonprofits such as community foundations, schools and universities, arts organizations, and museums. We are seeking an Institutional Client Service Specialist to join our investment management team. This person will provide support to Senior Members of the Institutional team by completing operational and administrative tasks including heavy calendar management, scheduling appointments, compiling investment management paperwork, setting up new accounts and interacting with clients. The candidate should be detail-oriented and extremely organized.

 

This individual will serve as liaison between the Institutional team and organizations for conferences, meetings, conference calls, and other events. Manages staff travel arrangements, appointments, meetings, and conferences.

 

Assist in preparation of responses to Request for Proposals (RFPs). Drafts and edits reports, proposals, exhibits, presentations, correspondence and other documents.

 

The candidate should have a strong work ethic and be very detail-oriented. They must be able to work effectively independently, but value the importance of being part of a team. Must have the ability to handle confidential data discretely.

 

College Degree Preferred. Securities and brokerage experience would be extremely beneficial to this position as well as spreadsheet analysis. Requirements include proficiency in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. Knowledge of Goldmine software is a plus.

 

We offer excellent benefits including a 401(k) plan, a competitive salary and a great work environment. We are looking forward to finding the right person to join The Mason Companies.

 

Please send resume and salary requirements to rpylypko@masoncompanies.com.

Must be a U.S. Citizen.

 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this