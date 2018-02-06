BCBA

PHILLIPS Programs, winner of The Washington Post Award for Excellence in Nonprofit Management, is the place to be!  PHILLIPS Programs is a well-established private, non-profit organization serving children and adolescents with complex developmental needs and their families through special education day programs, career education programs and in-home and community based counseling services.  We are currently seeking  BCBA’s for Family Partners, our award winning home and community based program.    

Working in collaboration with a skilled team of colleagues, the BCBA will help with continuing the success of our program.  The BCBA will provide treatment to children with autism and/or other related developmental disabilities, as well as their families.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Conduct ongoing and initial assessments
  • Develop and facilitate behavioral programs
  • Quality training and consultation with families
  • Provide supervision to behavior specialists and technicians
  • Communicate with families in a professional and respectful manner
  • Attends staff meetings and participates in staff training

    Job Requirements: 

  • Must possess Board Certified Behavior Analyst Certification (BCBA)
  • Must be an LBA in the state of Virginia or willing to register with the state of Virginia to  obtain licensure as an LBA within 30 days of hire date
  • A Master’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Counseling, or related field
  • A minimum of 2+ years of experience in Applied Behavior Analysis
  • Good interpersonal skills and the ability to work within a team
  • Excellent writing and communication skills
  • Flexible schedule
  • If you are interested in working with PHILLIPS, please send your resume to:

  • Email:  resumes.fp@phillipsprograms.org

    Mail:  PHILLIPS Programs
  •            Attn: HR

