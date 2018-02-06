BCBA
- Employer
- Phillips Programs
- Location
- Annandale, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Education, Primary and Secondary, Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Contract
PHILLIPS Programs, winner of The Washington Post Award for Excellence in Nonprofit Management, is the place to be! PHILLIPS Programs is a well-established private, non-profit organization serving children and adolescents with complex developmental needs and their families through special education day programs, career education programs and in-home and community based counseling services. We are currently seeking BCBA’s for Family Partners, our award winning home and community based program.
Working in collaboration with a skilled team of colleagues, the BCBA will help with continuing the success of our program. The BCBA will provide treatment to children with autism and/or other related developmental disabilities, as well as their families.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Conduct ongoing and initial assessments
- Develop and facilitate behavioral programs
- Quality training and consultation with families
- Provide supervision to behavior specialists and technicians
- Communicate with families in a professional and respectful manner
- Attends staff meetings and participates in staff training
Job Requirements:
- Must possess Board Certified Behavior Analyst Certification (BCBA)
- Must be an LBA in the state of Virginia or willing to register with the state of Virginia to obtain licensure as an LBA within 30 days of hire date
- A Master’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Counseling, or related field
- A minimum of 2+ years of experience in Applied Behavior Analysis
- Good interpersonal skills and the ability to work within a team
- Excellent writing and communication skills
- Flexible schedule
- If you are interested in working with PHILLIPS, please send your resume to:
Email: resumes.fp@phillipsprograms.orgMail: PHILLIPS Programs
- Attn: HR
7010 Braddock Rd.
Annandale, VA 22003
Check us out online at: www.phillipsprograms.org
