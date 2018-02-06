American Petroleum Institute, the leading trade association for the oil and gas industry, is seeking a talented and experienced Counsel with a minimum of 3 years of legal experience to join our legal team. This role will be instrumental in providing legal counsel and strategic advice on legislative, regulatory, litigation, and corporate issues for the oil and natural gas association in assigned subject matter areas. We are looking for a candidate who is passionate public policy, has a strong interest in working on Clean Air Act/mobile source regulation, and has a desire to work in a fast paced environment.

This position will have the opportunity to work on:

Clean Air Act and mobile source regulation

Petroleum health and safety regulations

Other pressing issues facing the petroleum industry

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide timely, integral legal counsel and strategic advice on assigned legislative, regulatory, litigation and corporate issues as requested by the General Counsel, Managing Counsel - Environmental and assigned client groups.

Provide legal services in support of API Law Committee and its subcommittees (Subcommittee on Environmental, Health and Safety Law, Subcommittee on Exploration and Production Law and Marketing Law Subcommittee) and task forces/work groups.

Independently work with other API departments, offices, committees and member companies on a portfolio of issues affecting the industry to identify needs and opportunities for legal counsel, services and advice, and deliver such advice and counsel efficiently and effectively.

Identify legal issues presented by proposed government regulation, legislation or policy and manage such issues with appropriate client groups. This includes the drafting of legal memoranda and briefs, review of client committee agendas and minutes, attendance at client committee meetings, and if appropriate, the preparation and review of testimony, industry comments for administrative rulemakings, agency submissions, policy papers, and talking points on issues important to the industry, the Institute or its members.

Participate in legislative and regulatory proceedings within assigned subject matter areas. The attorney will work with designated API staff and committees on issue and strategy development, consensus gathering, conflict resolution, and coalition-building with other organizations, etc.

Identify issues appropriate for litigation; manage, direct and engage in litigation or other judicial proceedings (in-house or through use of outside counsel as appropriate) within assigned subject matter areas.

Consistently demonstrate thorough knowledge and practical understanding of the oil and natural gas industry, API’s mission, goals and processes, and skills necessary to effectively carry out duties.

Consistently make decisions that are timely, well-considered and effectively implemented.

Successfully set goals and priorities to accomplish tasks and complete assignments thoroughly, on schedule and within budget.

Accept responsibility and accountability for performance and interact effectively with all stakeholders involved in projects or issues.

Demonstrate excellent oral and written communication skills and stress-management techniques.

Exhibit initiative to willingly identify challenges, take on increased responsibility/workload, and develop networks/alliance both inside and outside the Institute.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITY AND KEY RELATIONSHIPS

Shall exercise high level of independent judgment with minimal supervision, while cooperating with other API staff, committees and member company representatives.

SKILLS, EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION

Law degree from ABA-accredited law school with minimum 3 years legal experience and admission to practice in at least one jurisdiction. Must have knowledge and experience in litigation, with experience in environmental or natural resources law, and federal administrative law preferred. Excellent interpersonal, communication and consensus-building skills, and the ability to project credibility to clients, government officials, the media and the public, required.

This job outline describes the typical accountabilities and requirements of the position and should not be construed as an all encompassing description of every duty performed by or expected of the incumbent.