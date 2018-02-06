Position Summary

The National Multifamily Housing Council seeks a full-time Manager for Policy Communications to join a growing, dynamic communications team. This new position will work with the communications and government affairs teams to draft, publish and distribute communications that support NMHC’s advocacy priorities, including news reports, press releases, issue fact sheets and more. The manager will also support policy-focused programming such as forums, events, webinars, meetings and conferences.

The ideal candidate will have strong writing skills, attention to detail, experience distilling complex policy arguments into messages/materials that can be understood and adopted by varied audiences, and an understanding of political dynamics.

Reports to:

The position reports directly to NMHC’s Communications Director for Policy and Advocacy.

Responsibilities:

Draft, edit, proofread, publish and distribute communications that advance NMHC’s advocacy goals. These includes fact sheets, articles, blogs and newsletters.

Manage workflow of communications from editing to distribution/publication.

Manage government affairs content on the NMHC web site.

Support advocacy-related programming.

Post policy materials on social channels in a proactive manner.

Skills/Experience:

Exceptionally strong writing and editing skills

Two-years of public affairs/relations, policy/political, or advocacy experience

Superior proofreading and attention to detail

Experience controlling the flow of a variety of products

Experience supporting events such as policy forums and/or conferences

Prior media relations experience.

Compensation:

NMHC offers a flexible and professional work environment with competitive compensation, excellent benefits, business casual dress, and 401K.

Application Instructions:

Please submit your resume, cover letter, two writing samples, salary requirements and references to hr@nmhc.org, with the subject: Manager, Policy Communications— [Your Last Name].