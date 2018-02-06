The American Physiological Society (APS), a non-profit scientific member society, is seeking a Director of Membership to be responsible for the implementation, administration and management of all member services. Key responsibilities are as follows:

Develops and ensures that established procedures for processing prospective members’ applications are consistently followed

Works with the Membership Committee to ensure a positive member experience and high retention rates through the creation and implementation of successful member services programs

Responsible for outreach programs to other physiology organizations and meetings, including identifying opportunities, recommending specific support programs, establishing relationships with leaders, and attending or preparing materials highlighting APS membership opportunities

Develops the annual membership budget and consistently monitors revenue and expenses

Supports journal activities including resolving member subscription issues, identifying membership status for author billing purposes and working with the Publications and Circulation staff to develop journal marketing materials as they relate to membership

Skills & Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required.

10 years of experience, 5 years of supervisory management experience

Strong writing and communication skills

Strong customer service with a diverse and intellectual clientele.

Experience dealing with finances, budgeting and human resources issues

Proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel

How to Apply:

For a detailed job description and to apply, please visit: http://www.faseb.org/employment

Please send a cover letter and salary requirements with your resume.

For more information on APS, please visit: www.the-aps.org

EOE